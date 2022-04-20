Flydubai resumes flights to Gassim in Saudi Arabia

UTC is already enhancing its capabilities to provide in-depth information about suspicious elements of invoices presented for financing.
Flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, has announced on Wednesday that flights to Gassim in Saudi Arabia will commence on May 1 with a daily service. This brings the number of destinations served by the carrier in the Kingdom to eight.
Flydubai has built a network of more than 95 destination in 50 countries served by a young fleet of 63 Boeing 737 aircraft. With the resumption of daily flights to Gassim, flydubai’s network in Saudi Arabia has now grown to eight destinations including AlUla, Dammam, Jeddah, Madinah, Riyadh, Taif and Yanbu.
Flight details
Flights to Gassim International Airport (ELQ) will operate daily from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) between 01 May and 09 May. These flights will temporarily operate from Dubai World Central (DWC) during the northern runway refurbishment project announced by Dubai Airports which is scheduled to take place from 09 May to June, 22 2022. Flights to Gassim will resume from Dubai International (DXB) from June 23.
Return Business Class fares from DXB to ELQ start from Dh 4,500 and Economy Class Lite fares start from Dh 1,450. Return Business Class fares from ELQ to DXB start from SAR 4,500 and Economy Class Lite fares start from SAR 1,390.
UTC is already enhancing its capabilities to provide in-depth information about suspicious elements of invoices presented for financing.
