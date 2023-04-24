UAE

Fitch upgrades United Arab Bank's Viability Rating

Rating raised to 'b+' and IDR affirmed at 'BBB+', outlook stable

The upgrade of the VR reflects UAB's improved business profile. - KT file
By WAM

Published: Mon 24 Apr 2023, 5:24 PM

United Arab Bank (UAB) announced that Fitch Ratings has affirmed its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook and upgraded its Viability Rating (VR) to 'b+' from 'b'.

The upgrade of the VR reflects the improved business profile following the asset quality clean up and new strategy, improvements in asset quality and coverage of impaired loans, a recovery in profitability metrics after material losses, and stronger capital buffers.

Commenting on the announcement Shirish Bhide, chief executive officer of UAB, said: "We are pleased with Fitch's recent action to upgrade UAB's viability rating from'b' to'b+' which stems from their acknowledgment of UAB's "improved business profile following the asset quality clean up and new strategy, improvements in asset quality and coverage of impaired loans, a recovery in profitability metrics after material losses, and stronger capital buffers". Given the strength and quality of our management team, the now significantly augmented Tier 1 capital and strong levels of liquidity, we remain confident of being able to further enhance our market share through the systematic implementation of our strategic and financial plans."

He added: "We are moving swiftly forward with our strategic and financial plans, and we expect this to have a positive impact on our growth and profitability in the future."


