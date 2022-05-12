Fertiglobe reports $1.2 billion revenues in Q1 2022, increase of 118%

The launch of the Dh1.5 billion UAE T-Bond programme witnessed a strong demand through the six primary bank dealers and was oversubscription by 6.3 times.
Business23 hours ago
Fertiglobe, the strategic partnership between Adnoc and OCI, on Thursday announced that revenues for the first quarter increased 118 per cent to $1.2 billion, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 171 per cent to $625 million compared to same quarter in 2021.
In a statement, the company said its adjusted net income surged 332 per cent year-on-year basis to $361 million in January-March 2022 quarter while free cash flow increased significantly to $521 million from $151 million in first quarter of 2021.
“We are pleased to report another quarter of solid performance, backed by our unique global positioning in cost-competitive production and industry-leading distribution capabilities. With strong Q1 results driven by increased selling prices across our product portfolio, we now expect first half of 2022 dividends to be at least $700 million, up from our previous guidance of at least $200 million; given continued favourable market dynamics, the current outlook on volumes and prices, healthy cash conversion and our robust capital structure,” Ahmed El Hoshy, chief executive officer of Fertiglobe, said.
“We look forward to even better performance in Q2, as we benefit from strong in-season demand, the phasing of volumes from Q1 into Q2, and higher selling prices. The majority of volumes already committed for the second quarter. This provides good forward visibility and sets us up for a strong Q3 and Q4 as healthy farm economics support higher selling prices.”
In March, Fertiglobe was announced as a founding constituent of the FTSE Russell ADX 15 Index, representing the 15 largest and most liquid companies traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.
Further, Fertiglobe continues to make good progress in capturing value accretive opportunities from emerging demand for clean ammonia.
The company has multiple initiatives to develop blue/green ammonia as a solution to decarbonise industries that make up around 90 per cent of current global greenhouse gas emissions, capitalising on growth opportunities from emerging demand for clean ammonia.
“As a leading producer and the largest seaborne exporter of essential nitrogen fertiliser products globally, our team is focused on running our world-scale assets efficiently and utilising global supply chains to help address potential food security concerns,” El Hoshy said.
Fertiglobe’s dividend policy is to substantially distribute all of the company’s distributable free cash flow after providing for growth opportunities, while maintaining an investment-grade credit profile.
In light of the continued favourable market dynamics and given its very healthy free cash generation, Fertiglobe raised its H1 2022 dividend guidance to at least $700 million, well ahead of previous guidance of at least $200 million. The exact dividend amount, payable in October 2022, will be announced with the Q2 results in August 2022.
— business@khaleejtimes.com
The launch of the Dh1.5 billion UAE T-Bond programme witnessed a strong demand through the six primary bank dealers and was oversubscription by 6.3 times.
Business23 hours ago
House prices in Dubai grew by 10.6 per cent in 2021 and rose by a further 2.6 per cent during the first three months of 2022, according to Knight Frank’s analysis.
Business1 day ago
The company, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, recorded strong Q1 2022 performance with record revenue of Dh8.17 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 700 per cent.
Business1 day ago
The sukuk issued by Riyad Bank was the world’s first sustainability-linked Additional Tier 1 sukuk.
Business1 day ago
Almost 90 per cent of remaining projected revenue for the current year already secured.
Business1 day ago
An all-in-one platform that enables marketers to orchestrate day-to-day tasks and improve campaign management, reporting, and deliver improved personalized customer experience.
Business1 day ago
Successful applicants will receive the sandbox licence to test smart contracts enabled by blockchain and virtual assets in the digital testing environment of ADGM’s Digital Lab, under the guidance of ADGM’s financial services regulator.
Business1 day ago
Insights-led customer engagement platform to enhance ME presence to help businesses increase customer loyalty.
Business2 days ago