Fashion retailer H&M to cut 1,500 jobs in cost-saving drive

Pia has been at Uber since 2018 as the strategy and planning lead for the Mena region and later expanded her scope to the Sub-Saharan Africa region
Swedish fashion retailer H&M will cut some 1,500 jobs as part of its cost cutting drive and book a restructuring charge of 800 million Swedish crowns ($75.80 million) in the fourth quarter, it said on Wednesday.
In September, H&M — the world's No 2 fashion retailer — launched a plan to save 2 billion Swedish crowns per year.
"The cost and efficiency programme that we have initiated involves reviewing our organisation, and we are very mindful of the fact that colleagues will be affected by this," Chief Executive Helena Helmersson said in a statement.
"We will support our colleagues in finding the best possible solution for their next step," she added.
ALSO READ:
Pia has been at Uber since 2018 as the strategy and planning lead for the Mena region and later expanded her scope to the Sub-Saharan Africa region
Units of Galaxy foldable smartphones shipped to businesses more than doubled as interest from the financial services community drove higher adoption
Keturah Reserve is positioned to become a leading residential well-being development in the UAE; The project is the first in the Middle East to propose residential ‘Bio Living,’ a lifestyle immersed in nature.
Palm Jumeirah continues to be the most in-demand area for rental properties in Dubai
The insurance intermediary is undergoing a complete overhaul of its business and is looking to fuel its next leg of growth using AI and new age technology
The new gas processing and marketing company, Adnoc Gas, will come into effective on January 1, 2023
UAE President chairs Adnoc board of directors meeting; approves plan to bring forward the company’s five million barrels per day oil production capacity expansion to 2027 as part of the accelerated growth strategy
Americana Restaurants plans duel listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and Saudi Stock Exchange; allocates a minimum of 1,000 shares to UAE retail investors