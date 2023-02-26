Facilio and DWTC's One Cenral sign deal

DWTC’s One Central deploys Facilio’s Connected Buildings platform to drive sustainable energy management

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 26 Feb 2023, 4:37 PM Last updated: Sun 26 Feb 2023, 4:52 PM

Facilio, one of the leading companies in the property operations and maintenance software space, has announced its agreement with Dubai World Trade Centre’s One Central, an award-winning, Grade-A commercial development, to optimise energy consumption & reduce carbon emissions using a software-led approach.

One Central, which is built to LEED Gold standards and is a key part of the iconic skyline of Dubai’s Central Business District, is committed to aid the government’s efforts in consolidating the foundations for a low-carbon economy and achieving the UAE's 'Net Zero by 2050' vision. To align with this goal, One Central has chosen Facilio's IoT-led Connected Buildings solution which uses AI and machine learning to analyse and benchmark building performance data in real-time.

One Central's team of energy experts will use these insights to develop and implement strategies for reducing energy consumption and utility costs.

"We are delighted to be chosen by such a team of visionaries to be their technology partner in achieving their sustainability goals,” said Prabhu Ramachandran, CEO of Facilio.

"One Central's commitment to sustainability aligns perfectly with our mission to empower building owners and operators with a software-first approach to improve building performance, reduce energy consumption and lower carbon emissions," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Rami Alaileh, AVP - Destination Management, Dubai World Trade Centre said: “Exceeding the highest benchmarks for sustainable design and construction has been a top priority for us right from the start. DWTC supports the UAE’s sustainability agenda and our partnership with Facilio is in line with our efforts to achieve optimal efficiency of energy consumption and operations at One Central in a sustainable manner across our facilities which include offices, hotels, shops, among others.”