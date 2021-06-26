Expo 2020 Dubai will be one of the wonders of the world: Vasu Shroff

UAE-based Indian businessman confident of successful Expo.

UAE-based Indian businessman Vasu Shroff hoped that the world would be back to normal soon enough from the pandemic and said that Expo 2020 Dubai is one of the wonders of the world.

Shroff, chairman, Regal Group of Companies, and who has been in Dubai for six decades, said that Dubai is the land of opportunities and was confident of a successful Expo 2020 Dubai.

“When I came to the UAE, I was 20, now I’m 81. I’ve spent 61 golden years in Dubai. After 15 months, I attended an event in Dubai last week. I thought Dubai was coming back to the same level as it was two years ago. I pray to God that our olden days should come back as early as possible,” Shroff said on the sidelines of the 39th Annual International Conference of ICAI, in Dubai, on Saturday.

The theme of the conference, organised by the ICAI Dubai Chapter, was on ‘Reskill and Thrive’ and a number of speakers spoke on varied topics like ‘India — A start-ups nation — Transforming India through Digital India,’ ‘Transforming the CA profession,’ and ‘Reskill towards sustainable future,’

Close to 1500 participants took part physically as well as remotely.

Shroff, who was awarded the 10-year UAE Golden Visa in 2019, also hoped that India and the other countries will be able to battle the pandemic and be open in time for Expo 2020 Dubai.

“I’m happy that slowly things are improving and also the World Expo 2020 is near. We are now counting down the days. It is one of the wonders of the world and I pray that India as well as all the other countries will be open and the pandemic that we are facing, goes away. I pray to God that we all should be happy, we should return to our normal lives. I wish to see children going back to school in buses, I wish to see teachers back in school,” he said.

“Dubai is the land of opportunities. Anybody and everybody who comes here, 99 per cent of people are successful. The pandemic has set us back but I’m sure that when the Expo starts, everything will be open,” Shroff added.