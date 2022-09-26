Etisalat by e& launches the all-new ‘Business Pro’

New business proposition includes special digital benefits

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 26 Sep 2022, 5:52 PM

Etisalat UAE, branded as etisalat by e&, on Monday announced the launch of the all-new business proposition ‘Business Pro’ that is aimed to meet the digital needs of businesses by providing benefits that will facilitate office, remote work and hybrid working.

Business Pro offers the next generation of internet solutions that are holistically designed to deliver high-speed internet based on the size of the workforce as well as user-specific benefits.

The proposition is an all-in-one solution crafted to ensure complete business mobility by equipping each employee to work remotely or in a hybrid working environment. Employees will have access to user packs comprising a host of collaborative, communication, productivity and security tools.

Esam Mahmoud, senior vice-president, SMB, etisalat by e&, said businesses undergoing a digital transformation are constantly looking at how they can add more value to their customers.

"Business Pro is an evolution of the previous customer propositions where we’ve built in more benefits at the same cost. The launch of the next generation of internet solutions is part of etisalat by e&’s continuous efforts to empower businesses with scalable and advanced solutions, thereby growing their business, managing costs optimally and increasing revenue.”

Business Pro enables office, remote and hybrid working models and is built based on the number of users in the business. The benefits for both businesses and employees include high-speed internet, firewall, managed devices, landline-on-the-go, website builder, and much many more benefits to boos business productivity and obtomise operation.

Etisalat Group has changed its brand identity to e&, effective from 23 February 2022. Its strategy aims to accelerate growth through the creation of a resilient business model representing the Group’s main business pillars.

The telecoms business currently continues to be led by etisalat by e& in e&’s home market and by existing subsidiaries for e& international, upholding the Group’s rich telecoms heritage, bolstering the strong telecoms network and maximising value for the group’s various customer segments.