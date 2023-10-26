Emirates Islamic’s profit surges 56% to Dh1.65 billion for the first nine months of 2023

Emirates Islamic's profit grew 23 per cent year on year in Q3 2023. — file photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 26 Oct 2023, 6:06 PM

Emirates Islamic (EI) delivered its highest ever 9-month profit on Thursday, as profit surged by a remarkable 56 per cent to Dh1.65 billion during the first 9 months of 2023.

The increase in profit was driven by higher funded and non-funded income reflecting improved business sentiment. Third quarter income grew 46 per cent year on year to Dh1.2 billion which helped drive profit 23 per cent higher to Dh435 million reflecting the buoyant regional economy.

Emirates Islamic profit grew 23 per cent year on year in Q3 2023, as total income jumped 46 per cent. Total assets increased 15 per cent to Dh86 billion in the first nine months of 2023 as customer financing grew 7 per cent to Dh52 billion

Total income rose 62 per cent year on year, driven by higher funded and non-funded income. Expenses increased 35 per cent year on year as the bank invested for future growth.

Operating profit improved 83 per cent year on year. Net profit sharply increased to Dh1.647 billion on the back of higher funded and non-funded income. Net profit margin improved to 4.7 per cent following stable profit rates in the first nine months of 2023

Total assets increased to Dh86 billion maintaining a solid asset base. Customer deposits reached Dh61 billion, increasing seven per cent from 2022 with CASA balances at 75 per cent of deposits.

Non-performing financing ratio stood at 7.4 per cent with strong coverage ratio at 123 per cent.

Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Chairman, Emirates Islamic, said: “As a pioneering Islamic bank and a key supporter of the UAE leadership’s vision to make the UAE a global hub for Islamic banking, we have always embraced innovation as one of our core strategic pillars. We are honoured that our efforts have been recognised with Emirate Islamic being awarded ‘Most Innovative Islamic Bank in the UAE’ and ‘Best Islamic SME Bank in the UAE’ at the International Finance Awards 2023.”