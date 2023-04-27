Emirates Islamic reports record net profit of Dh601 million for Q1 2023

Total income up 74 % y-o-y driven by rising core revenues

Emirates Islamic's operating profit showed an impressive growth of 103 per cent y-o-y, while net profit margin improved to 4.72 per cent. - Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 27 Apr 2023, 12:46 PM

Emirates Islamic delivered a record net profit of Dh601 million for the first three months of 2023 as total income grew 74 per cent, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.

Total income rose 74 per cent year-on-year, driven by rising core revenues as a result of improved financing and deposit mix with higher profit rates coupled with higher non funded income.

Operating profit showed an impressive growth of 103 per cent y-o-y, while net profit margin improved to 4.72 per cent.

Total assets stood at Dh77.9 billion, an increase of 4 per cent from end 2022.

Customer deposits, at Dh57.3 billion, increased 2 per cent from end 2022 with Current Account and Savings Account (CASA) balances at 75 per cent of total deposits.

Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Chairman, Emirates Islamic said: “We are very pleased to announce a strong performance by Emirates Islamic in the first quarter of 2023. As the UAE steadily delivers higher economic growth, customer confidence is at a high. This was reflected in increased appetite for retail products, growth in card spending and higher customer deposits.”

Salah Mohammed Amin, Chief Executive Officer, Emirates Islamic said: “Emirates Islamic’s balance sheet remains strong with total assets growing by 4 per cent in the first quarter of 2023 to reach Dh77.9 billion, demonstrating the strength of our operating capabilities and prudent risk management. Our strong results are a reflection of our focus on providing innovative financial solutions to our customers while enhancing the overall customer experience.”