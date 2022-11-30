Economic headwinds set to push oil below $100 in 2023

With its six purpose-built sheds, the new facility makes Maersk the country’s largest logistics and warehousing provider, with a total footprint of more than 1.3 million sqft across seven cities
Brent oil prices will hold above the $100 level for the rest of 2022 as an impending EU ban on Russian oil sparks uncertainty over supply, but will tick lower next year as economic concerns prevail, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.
A survey of 38 economists and analysts forecast benchmark Brent crude would average $100.50 a barrel this year, and $95.56 in 2023, slightly lower than October’s $101.10 and $95.74 consensus, respectively.
US crude was forecast to average $95.47 a barrel in 2022 and $87.40 next year.
Brent traded around $84 a barrel on Wednesday, having shed over 15 per cent since early November, dragged down by concerns over demand from top consumer China as it grapples with Covid lockdowns and protests.
The oil market faces three major questions, said Frank Schallenberger, head of commodity research at LBBW.
“What happens to Russian supply when the EU ban becomes effective? How much will demand growth go down because of weaker economic perspectives? And how fast will Opec+ lower oil output?”
The EU ban, on Russian oil is set to kick in on December 5 along with a plan by G7 nations to enforce a low price for Russian oil sales.
But with the overall plan still being debated by EU leaders, analysts were divided on its likely impact, and forecast a resultant supply shortfall of anywhere between 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) to two million bpd, with some saying Russia could find alternative routes to move its crude.
“The EU ban will mean that an uneasy balance will characterise the market from the first quarter, which will be supportive of prices in the 80s or even higher,” said Matthew Sherwood, lead commodities analyst at EIU.
Most market watchers agreed that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, would keep to current output cut levels on December 4, although additional reductions could be considered.
A small number of respondents predicted that the oil market could be more balanced in the second half of 2023.
Demand was seen growing by 1.8-2.1 million bpd in 2022 and by 1-2 million bpd next year, led by Asia.
But while prices will moderate in 2023 because of an economic slowdown, “we don’t expect oil prices to fall off the cliff as supplies are tight and Opec+ has pre-empted with additional voluntary production cuts, and some Russian oil production will also be impacted by the EU ban,” said DBS Bank lead energy analyst Suvro Sarkar. — Reuters
With its six purpose-built sheds, the new facility makes Maersk the country’s largest logistics and warehousing provider, with a total footprint of more than 1.3 million sqft across seven cities
CEO of crypto asset provider CoinMENA reveals the new financial revolution in the offing
'We will support our colleagues in finding the best possible solution for their next step,' Chief Executive Helena Helmersson said in a statement
Adnoc is sharpening its focus on the gas market as Europe seeks to replace all Russian energy imports as early as mid-2024 after gradual supply cuts since Western sanctions were imposed on the country over its invasion of Ukraine
The two UAE cities claim the top two spots in the Expat Essentials Index, and both also rank in the top 10 for Quality of Life, according to Expat City Ranking 2022 covering 50 cities worldwide
The ratings agency now projects real gross domestic product growth of 3.8 per cent next year, down from its previous forecast of a 4.1 per cent expansion
China to speed up Covid-19 vaccinations for elderly; Investors eye next OPEC+ output meeting on December 4; EU fails to agree on Russian oil price cap, say diplomats
SIA will invest $250 million into Air India as part of the transaction, the Singaporean carrier said in a statement, with the pair aiming to complete the merger by March 2024 subject to regulatory approvals