e& enterprise IoT & AI partners with Stella Technologies

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 20 Feb 2023, 6:10 PM

e& enterprise IoT & AI, a specialised company within e& enterprise (part of e&) on Monday announced its partnership with Silicon Valley-based Stella Technologies, a leading digital healthcare company, to expand and explore new opportunities in the digital healthcare space in the GCC region.

The new affiliation will give e& enterprise IoT & AI the opportunity to leverage on system integration expertise of Stella Technologies to develop a comprehensive go-to-market strategy targeting healthcare regulators, hospital enterprises and small to medium sized businesses in the healthcare industry.

The company's flagship product, Equinox, is a cloud-based electronic medical record (EMR) and virtual care platform, specifically designed to meet the needs of the global market.

Alberto Araque, CEO, e& enterprise IoT & AI said this partnership AIms to enable enterprises in the healthcare sector, with the combination of IoT and AI solutions, to elevate to data-driven and highly automated organisations, tying back to our ambition to empower societies through digital transformation.

"Stella’s solutions will help create the necessary tools to automate many of the delivery processes, along with methodologies and frameworks to deliver end-to-end AI and IoT projects.”

Lalo Valdez, CEO, Stella Technology, said his company is thrilled to expand our partnership with e& enterprise IoT & AI to revolutionise the healthcare industry and to make healthcare accessible to all populations of the world.

"We will combine the power of e& enterprise IoT & AI cutting-edge technologies with our own cloud solutions and proven systems integration expertise to make a positive impact on people's lives, and create a healthier, more equitable world," he said.

Stella Technologies is a cutting-edge digital healthcare company on a mission to improve people's health and well-being through innovative solutions. With its advanced features and capabilities, Equinox has the potential to revolutionise the way healthcare is delivered, making it more accessible and efficient for patients and providers alike.

