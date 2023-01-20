Dutch trade mission lauds housing solutions at Sharjah Sustainable City

Visit focused on exchanging knowledge on integrated, sustainable, future-proof solutions

The delegation comprised representatives of various Dutch companies with a focus on a wide range of areas. - Supplied photo

by Somshankar Bandyopadhyay Published: Fri 20 Jan 2023, 6:09 PM

A high-level Dutch trade mission to Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2023, consisting of a 25-member delegation representing 15 companies, visited Sharjah Sustainable City recently to learn more about the city’s sustainable housing solutions.

In particular, the visit focused on exchanging knowledge on integrated, sustainable, future-proof solutions related to water, food, sustainable energy and a circular economy in urban environments such as the emirate of Sharjah.

During the visit, the Sustainable Cities-themed trade mission praised the project’s efforts toward developing a contemporary residential community that’s harmonious with nature and promotes health and well-being.

Accompanied by officials from the Embassy and Consulate General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in the UAE, the delegation, including Managing Directors, CEOs, sustainability experts and business directors of several Dutch companies, had discussions with Karim El-Jisr, chief sustainability officer at Diamond Developers/Sharjah Sustainable City and Mr. Carl Atallah, marketing director at Sharjah Sustainable City.

The delegation comprised representatives of various Dutch companies with a focus on a wide range of areas, including sustainability, agriculture, architecture, construction, green building technology, immersive technologies and urban environment. Following the meeting, the delegation had an extensive site visit, including a tour of the smart villas and other facilities such as the biodomes with vertical farming techniques and community garden pockets.

Atallah said: “It was an excellent opportunity to meet and learn about different Dutch companies and their efforts toward sustainability, in addition to exchanging knowledge on areas of common interest, including the importance of integrating the water–energy–food nexus in sustainable cities like ours. The visit aligns well with our mission to make Sharjah Sustainable City a knowledge destination and serve as a learning platform for a diverse group of government and private sector visitors, including innovators, entrepreneurs and academics.”

Kenza Tarqaat, Deputy Head of Mission of the Netherlands Consulate-General in Dubai, said: “Sharjah Sustainable City is a leading example on sustainable living and fits very well with our philosophy on synergising the nexus on water, energy and food. I very much hope this visit can contribute to strengthening our common goal in creating more sustainable and climate resilient cities.”