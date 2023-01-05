Dubai to have a 2km-long air-conditioned boulevard

Azizi Development plans Dh20b investment in Dubai South project; Signs an agreement with KEO International Consultants for the masterplan of its 24-million-square-foot-plot

Founder and chairman of Azizi Developments Mirwais Azizi, and chief operating officer of of KEO International Mr Gregory Karpinski attended the signing ceremony. — Supplied photo

Published: Thu 5 Jan 2023

Azizi Developments on Thursday announced a plan to invest Dh20 billion in mixed-use development that will feature luxury villas, residences, commercial and entertainment space.

The project, located in Dubai South, will have a first-of-its-kind two-kilometre-long air-conditioned boulevard that is expected to attract 100,000 visitors from outside the community on a daily basis.

The glass-covered, pedestrian-friendly boulevard that is to comprise shopping areas, commercial space, restaurants featuring a wide variety of cuisines, movie theatres, nightlife options, kids’ play areas, ample underground car parking, and much more.

Agreement signed

Azizi is set to become the master developer, in charge of constructing the buildings, roads and all infrastructure of the large-sized development. It has signed an agreement with KEO International Consultants for the masterplan consultancy of its recently acquired, highly coveted 15-million-square-foot plot of land with 24 million square feet of GFA.

Founder and chairman of Azizi Developments Mirwais Azizi, and chief operating officer of of KEO International Mr Gregory Karpinski attended the signing ceremony. Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments; Sameer Daoud, managing director Infrastructure of KEO International Consultants, and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

"We now embark on this new, exciting master development journey, which is an integral part of the next era of our growth trajectory and that of Dubai, with the renowned KEO consultants by our side," Mirwais Azizi said.

Sameer Daoud said this major step paves the way for more exciting opportunities and a promising collaboration between KEO and Azizi.

"We are very excited to partner with the leading private developer in the market, Azizi Developments, and are confident that together, we will make a real difference in our value proposition and support the market needs with high quality projects," he said.

Swimmable crystal lagoon

Many of the community’s residences and three- to five-star hotels will have direct access not only to the boulevard, but also to its large swimmable crystal lagoon with three kilometres of beach-like shores and distinctive water features, and its vast parks with abundant greenery.

Moreover, with the project being an entire well-thought-through city, it will also feature schools, its own hospital, cycling and jogging tracks, and all that residents and visitors could wish for to cover their convenience, leisure, health, and well-being needs.

Moreover, the boulevard and community as a whole will be extravagantly decorated in theme for each season, holiday and festivity of the year, further adding to its popularity as one of the most interesting attractions to visit in the UAE.

Another world-class project

The newly-acquired land, which is part of Dubai South’s prestigious Golf District, is strategically positioned in the emirate’s growth corridor, with Dubai speedily expanding towards the south.

With just a five-minute drive to the Al Maktoum International Airport, the land is outstandingly well positioned for a luxury community to be developed.

Mirwais Azizi said this sizable land represents an exceptional opportunity to contribute to the satiation of the exponentially increasing demand for world-class properties in the UAE.

"The emirate continues to solidify its renowned standing as the world’s hub for business, tourism, and innovation, underlined by the increasing number of investors and end-users choosing to secure themselves homes here. We will share more information on our plans for this soon-to-be landmark community in due course,” he said.

KEO International Consultants is a creative enterprise and has led with vision, contributing to many of the world’s most ambitious projects, iconic places, remarkable experiences, and prosperous communities.

