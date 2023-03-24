Dubai records 3,124 realty deals worth Dh8.6b in a week

Top deal was a Dh500m plot in Palm Jumeirah

The top three transactions were two plots of land sold in Palm Jumeirah sold for Dh550 million and Dh74 million. - KT file

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 24 Mar 2023, 2:59 PM

Dubai recorded 3,164 real estate and properties transactions valued at Dh8.6 billion during the week ending March 24, data from the Dubai Land Department showed on Friday

In all, 218 plots were sold for Dh1.9 billion, while 2,177 apartments and villas were sold for Dh4.73 billion.

The top transactions were two plots of land sold in Palm Jumeirah sold for Dh550 million and Dh74 million.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions this week, with 94 sales transactions worth Dh326.67 million, followed by Al Hebiah Fourth with 25 sales transactions worth Dh247.85 million, and Jabal Ali First with 24 sales transactions worth Dh65 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were a property for Dh61 million in Mankhool, followed by a Dh54 million deal in Palm Jumeirah, and an apartment for Dh52 million in Marsa Dubai.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 1.54 billion, with the highest being a land in Palm Jumeirah, mortgaged for Dh250 million.

349 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth Dh522 million, the DLD said.