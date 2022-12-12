Dubai Outlet Mall to host the third ECCO expansion

The statistics authority said GDP at current prices amounted to SR1.036 trillion ($275.53 billion) in the third quarter, with crude petroleum and natural gas activities contributing 35.2 per cent
Dubai Outlet Mall has collaborated once again with ECCO to open a third location at DOM’s extension.
“Off the back of two very successful stores in Dubai Outlet Mall, ECCO will open its third location in the newest extension of the mall. In early 2022, ECCO became a fully owned and operated business in the region, and this latest store will add to the brand’s portfolio," Deniz Neca ti Erda, general manager, Middle East and Africa at ECCO, said.
He said the store design will be ECCO’s latest premium outlet concept carrying a collection for men, women, and kids as well shoe-related accessories and leather goods.
"The original store which opened in 2008, will, in addition to offering premium-quality footwear, focus specifically on the beautiful ECCO leather goods collection as well as shoe care,” he said.
Mohammad Khammas, CEO, Al Ahli Holding Group, said: “As we are proudly announcing today the expansion of Ecco to its third location with a new unique offering we would like to emphasize that sustained success of our business partners is just as critical for us as it is for them. Enhancing the experience of our shoppers is paramount and bringing them diversified shopping experiences is what makes Dubai Outlet Mall the most popular value shopping destination in the entire region.”
— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com
The statistics authority said GDP at current prices amounted to SR1.036 trillion ($275.53 billion) in the third quarter, with crude petroleum and natural gas activities contributing 35.2 per cent
European sanctions, price caps did not bring clear results; There is uncertainity in implementation of December 5 measures; Central Banks still preoccupied with managing inflation; Impact of China easing Covid-19 restrictions ‘needs time’
Turkey has started to request proof of insurance from tankers loaded with Russian crude, slowing their passage through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits and onto international markets
In the first upgrade of India’s growth forecast by an international agency amid the global turmoil, the World Bank said the revision was due to higher resilience of the Indian economy to global shocks and better-than-expected second quarter numbers
New Italian Ambassador to the UAE says smooth and efficient visa process set to promote tourism in post Covid era
The taxable person pay the due amount of tax within nine months from the end of the relevant tax period. Taxable persons shall maintain all records and documents for seven years following the end of the tax period
Chairman of the World Free Zones Organization discusses the future of economic zones with the President of the Dominican Republic and the Cuban Prime Minister
Key testing and commissioning operations have started in fourth quarter of 2022 and the project is expected to be operational in first quarter of 2023