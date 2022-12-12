Dubai Outlet Mall to host the third ECCO expansion

From left: Vishal Mahajan, director, Dubai Outlet Mall; Anthony Mills, retail support manager – ECCO ME and Africa; Mohammed Khammas, CEO, Al Ahli Holding Group; Deniz Necati Erda, general manager – ECCO ME and Africa; Ms Reshma Shetty, head of retail — ECCO ME and Africa; and Ms Ena Marwah, head of leasing, Dubai Outlet Mall. — Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 12 Dec 2022, 4:36 PM

Dubai Outlet Mall has collaborated once again with ECCO to open a third location at DOM’s extension.

“Off the back of two very successful stores in Dubai Outlet Mall, ECCO will open its third location in the newest extension of the mall. In early 2022, ECCO became a fully owned and operated business in the region, and this latest store will add to the brand’s portfolio," Deniz Neca ti Erda, general manager, Middle East and Africa at ECCO, said.

He said the store design will be ECCO’s latest premium outlet concept carrying a collection for men, women, and kids as well shoe-related accessories and leather goods.

"The original store which opened in 2008, will, in addition to offering premium-quality footwear, focus specifically on the beautiful ECCO leather goods collection as well as shoe care,” he said.

Mohammad Khammas, CEO, Al Ahli Holding Group, said: “As we are proudly announcing today the expansion of Ecco to its third location with a new unique offering we would like to emphasize that sustained success of our business partners is just as critical for us as it is for them. Enhancing the experience of our shoppers is paramount and bringing them diversified shopping experiences is what makes Dubai Outlet Mall the most popular value shopping destination in the entire region.”

— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com