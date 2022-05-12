Dubai Investments net profit surges 64% to Dh202.5 million in Q1

The launch of the Dh1.5 billion UAE T-Bond programme witnessed a strong demand through the six primary bank dealers and was oversubscription by 6.3 times.
Business23 hours ago
Dubai Investments on Thursday said its first-quarter net profit surged 64 per cent to Dh202.5 million from Dh123.8 million in the same quarter last year due to an effect growth and expansion strategy of the company.
In a statement, the leading, diversified investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market total income for the group also increased to Dh761 million compared to Dh637.6 million during the first quarter of 2021, reflecting an increase of 19 per cent.
It further said that total assets remained stable at Dh22 billion while total equity increased to Dh12.5 billion from Dh12.2 billion during the same period in 2021.
“The growth in net profit and total income for the period is driven by the robust performance across the property and the manufacturing, contracting and services segments,” according to the statement.
Khalid bin Kalban, vice-chairman and chief executive officer of Dubai Investments, said Dubai Investments has kick started 2022 with a good momentum, reflecting the impact of the group’s growth and expansion strategy and the continued focus on diversification and unlocking of value through an organised divestment process.
“We have entered into a sale and purchase agreement in April 2022 to divest 50 per cent equity interest in Emirates District Cooling (Emicool). We expect the transaction to complete in the next few weeks following which the resultant profit would be recognized in our financial statements,” he said.
He further added that the group is well poised to benefit from upcoming opportunities given the ongoing recovery of the economy and accelerated growth of the real estate sector.
“The group’s strategic positions within the Investments segment and the enhanced performance of the manufacturing sector have contributed substantially to overall growth and the impetus is expected to continue through the year,” Kalban said.
— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com
The launch of the Dh1.5 billion UAE T-Bond programme witnessed a strong demand through the six primary bank dealers and was oversubscription by 6.3 times.
Business23 hours ago
House prices in Dubai grew by 10.6 per cent in 2021 and rose by a further 2.6 per cent during the first three months of 2022, according to Knight Frank’s analysis.
Business1 day ago
The company, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, recorded strong Q1 2022 performance with record revenue of Dh8.17 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 700 per cent.
Business1 day ago
The sukuk issued by Riyad Bank was the world’s first sustainability-linked Additional Tier 1 sukuk.
Business1 day ago
Almost 90 per cent of remaining projected revenue for the current year already secured.
Business1 day ago
An all-in-one platform that enables marketers to orchestrate day-to-day tasks and improve campaign management, reporting, and deliver improved personalized customer experience.
Business1 day ago
Successful applicants will receive the sandbox licence to test smart contracts enabled by blockchain and virtual assets in the digital testing environment of ADGM’s Digital Lab, under the guidance of ADGM’s financial services regulator.
Business1 day ago
Insights-led customer engagement platform to enhance ME presence to help businesses increase customer loyalty.
Business2 days ago