Dubai: Dh120-million ready-to-move-in penthouse up for sale

The high-value luxury property occupies three floors (73-75) comprising of four bedrooms, a majlis area, a private elevator, double height ceilings and offers amazing 360-degree views of the Dubai skyline

Supplied photos

by Muzaffar Rizvi Published: Tue 20 Dec 2022, 5:33 PM Last updated: Tue 20 Dec 2022, 6:11 PM

As the luxury real estate in Dubai gains momentum this year, another high-value asset is ready to attract high net worth individuals and millionaires as Dh120 million penthouse is listed for sale.

The ultra-luxurious 10,000sqft ready-to-move-in penthouse is considered one of the most expensive ready-to-move-in penthouses. It is located in the Jumeirah Gate Tower at Address Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR).

The high-value luxury property is listed at Penthouse.ae, aluxury division of Metropolitan Premium Properties.

The prime property is inspired by the theme of ‘La Dolce Vita’ and occupies three floors (73-75) comprising of four bedrooms, a majlis area, a private elevator, double height ceilings and offers amazing 360-degree views of the Dubai skyline, Bluewaters, Ain Dubai, Palm Jumeirah and Burj Al Arab as well as access to five-star amenities and facilities.

Owners of the uber-luxury penthouse will experience a unique resort-style lifestyle with 100 metres of direct beach access and the property is located a short distance to surrounding attractions, including The Beach and Dubai Marina Walk.

The penthouse is located in the Jumeirah Gate Tower at Address Jumeirah Beach Residence.

Distinguished by its two 310-metre skyscrapers and the world’s tallest infinity pool, the iconic 77-floor project features the Hotel, the Serviced Apartment Tower, Address Residences Jumeirah Resort + Spa, Dubai, and the Residential Tower, 'The Residences Jumeirah Dubai, Managed by Address’.

“We are seeing a huge influx of ultra-high net worth investors and buyers from Europe and the CIS in the last 6-12 months who are looking for ready-to-move-in homes and driving up demand for these uber-luxury units,” Petri Mannila, sales director of Penthouse.ae, said.

“We are currently listing 10 penthouses ranging from Dh100 million and up to Dh400 million in Dubai some of them ready-to-move-in and a few are to be handed over in the next year or two. The Jumeirah Gate Tower penthouse is located on the very last land plot on Jumeriah Beach Walk making it an even more strategic investment opportunity,” he said.

ALSO READ:

Penthouse.ae recently sold a penthouse for Dh80.5M and has closed many deals on ultra-luxury properties including Sea Mirror, Jumeirah Bay Island (Dh154M), Six Senses Residences, Palm Jumeirah (Dh82M), They Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences, Palm Jumeirah (Dh62.9M), BV Residences, Island 2 (Dh50M), Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences, Palm Jumeirah (Dh43M), Elysian Mansions, Tilala Al Gaf (Dh41M), Address Jumeirah Resort & SPA, JBR (Dh40M) and a full floor in the Le Pont Building, Port de La Mer (Dh42M).

— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com