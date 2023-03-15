Dubai: Deyaar launches Dh1.1b luxury tower

Developer unveils iconic luxury seafront residential tower Mar Casa featuring exceptional amenities, smart and sustainable infrastructure and iconic architecture that seamlessly blends the beauty of the sea with a modern metropolis at Dubai Maritime City

Deyaar Development, one of Dubai’s leading property developers and real estate service providers, has launched its signature seafront project Mar Casa with a total value of Dh1.1 billion, redefining the region’s urban life and reinventing the boundaries of conventional luxury.

Comprising 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments and luxury penthouses which boast floor-to-ceiling windows and balconies offering panoramic views of both the ocean and skyline of Dubai to eve-ry residence, the 52-floor Mar Casa residential tower is slated to become a true landmark in Dubai Maritime City.

“We are immensely excited to launch Mar Casa, an iconic new residential tower project that will transform the concept of urban living and raise the standards of luxury and innovation in the region," Saeed Mohammed Al Qatami, CEO of Deyaar Development, said.

"Through this project, we are pleased to offer more real estate investment oppor-tunities to a broader base of new owners and investors interested in owning residential units that adopt the concept of sustainability in addition to luxury," he said.

A residential destination at Dubai Maritime City where heritage meets modernity, Mar Casa is perfectly connected to the old city as well as the financial centre of Dubai and the beautiful Jumeirah area. Dubai Downtown, with its landmarks Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa, is only 10 minutes’ drive away.

Mar Casa presents iconic architecture that seamlessly blends the beauty of the sea with the cutting-edge design of a modern metropolis, and features exceptional amenities, smart and sustainable infrastructure and world-class quality of construction. The unique sea wave-inspired façade of the project creates a harmonious connection between land and sea, positioning Mar Casa as a pioneer in emotional luxury development and a great place in which to live and in-vest.

Al Qatami said the quality, innovative design and attention to every detail is a testament to Deyaar’s reputation and commitment to creating unique and exceptional communities that offer an unmatched experience to residents and investors.

"We are thrilled with the Mar Casa release, and look forward to customers resonating with the concept and character of this iconic development,” he said.

A smart and sustainable lifestyle is at the heart of Mar Casa, featuring living spaces with day-light integration, energy efficient light fixtures, superior indoor air quality, energy efficient MEP systems to reduce energy demand as well as the use of non-toxic construction material.

The iconic project offers a full floor of world-class recreational amenities such as an indoor and outdoor residents’ lounge, padel court, yoga and breakout spaces, kids play area, and kids club. A roof-top infinity pool with breath-taking views offers the ideal space for relaxation, while a separate children’s pool and beach-inspired pool with splash areas are also available on the main recreational floor.

Luxury smart homes

Every apartment and penthouse at Mar Casa is a smart home equipped with advanced IP inter-coms, and smart access and lighting control systems. All units also come packed with premium-brand appliances.

The luxurious units at Mar Casa offer prospective buyers a wide range of options, with one-bedroom units ranging from 740-1,265sqft and starting at a price of Dh1.28 million. Two-bedroom apartments and duplexes range between 1,100-3,285sqft, while three-bedroom apartments and duplexes are available from 1,850-4,170sqft and the ultra-luxury executive and royal duplex penthouses offer between 2,780-5,830sqft of built-up area.

“Featuring an elevated lifestyle, unmatched views of the city and the sea, and meticulously cu-rated amenities, Mar Casa redefines contemporary luxury at Dubai’s premium lifestyle destination," said Nasser Amer, Vice President of Sales at Deyaar Development.

"Using methods such as the provision of natural lighting and ventilation to reduce energy consumption, we can ensure the continuity of sustainable development in line with the UAE’s vision to achieve a healthy environment,” he said.

“Our launch offer will include a fantastic payment plan, exceptional pricing and deals on the property registration fees, and much more,” he added.

