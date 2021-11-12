Dubai Airshow 2021 to highlight innovation, future trends

Dubai Airshow 2021 is set to welcome over 370 new exhibitors this year, in addition to the major local and global players in aerospace, defence, and space, which have been part of the Airshow’s previous editions.

Published: Fri 12 Nov 2021, 9:30 PM

The UAE aviation industry is all set to soar high complemented with huge number of visitors, events that are currently taking place paving way for influx of travellers. The sector is poised to get a peak into an innovative future as it welcomes visitors to 17th edition of Dubai Airshow 2021 that will be held from November 14-18, 2021 at Dubai World Central (DWC), Dubai Airshow Site.

Dubai Airshow is one of the largest and most successful air shows in the world, connecting aerospace professionals across all areas of the industry to facilitate successful global trade. The event will be held with the support of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Dubai Airports, the UAE Ministry of Defence and Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects, and organised by Tarsus Middle East.

Emirates set to showcase four-class A380 at Dubai Airshow

Emirates will showcase its four-class configured A380. The aircraft on display will feature the airline’s recently introduced Premium Economy Class cabin, in addition to refreshed interiors and enhancements across all cabins onboard its newest A380 aircraft. Always a popular draw for aviation enthusiasts and trade visitors, Emirates’ latest generation Airbus A380 will be decorated with the unique ‘United Arab Emirates 50’ livery, celebrating the Golden Jubilee of the UAE.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates airline and Group, said: “The Dubai Airshow has long been one of the most important events in the aviation and aerospace calendar. This year, all eyes will be on Dubai as the industry bounces back with global aviation and aerospace players reconvening in person to forge new partnerships and engage in strategic dialogue. The event will be seen as a bellwether for the industry’s pace of recovery, and a showcase for technologies that will drive its future progress. As a leading player in commercial aviation, Emirates will be setting the stage with its latest products and services on display, and engaging with its partners on various activities at the show.”

LHT to focus on sustainability

Ziad Al Hazmi, chief executive officer, Lufthansa Technik Middle East, said : “The Dubai Airshow 2021 is a great opportunity to meet our clients face to face, further strengthening our business relationship, which is a main priority for LHT in the region. It is also a great place to reach out to potential customers and business partners. I believe the event will help to connect people and bring in business as the market continues to pick up. We will be showcasing our latest developments in terms of technology, sustainability and services as well as our local capabilities and expertise in the region. For instance, we will be showcasing our new A330 Explorer design at the airshow, along with our AeroSHARK technology (exterior aircraft film created to cut fuel emissions and reduce fuel costs).”

Air Arabia to showcase its latest A321neo-LR

Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator, will showcase its latest A321neo-LR alongside the latest innovation, technologies and cabin configuration. The carrier also unveiled a special livery on its Airbus A320 and A321 neo-LR aircraft to commemorate the nation’s golden jubilee. Air Arabia’s latest A321 neo-LR can accommodate 215 passengers. It is equipped with Air Arabia’s state of the art cabin interior; wireless entertainment system “SkyTime” and the seats provide extra comfort while maintaining Air Arabia’s generous seat pitch.

Dubai Airshow visitors will get to experience Air Arabia’s value driven low-cost product onboard the carrier’s Airbus A321 neo-LR aircraft. Adel Ali, group chief executive officer, Air Arabia, said: “As the aviation sector is gearing up for a steady recovery, we are delighted to be part of the Dubai Airshow, a platform to highlight how our industry has addressed the challenges and is on a new flightpath to renewed growth. We will focus on highlighting our new technologies, innovations and state-of-the-art solutions that aim to further enhance the customer experience.”

Boeing 777X arrives in Dubai

The new Boeing 777X has arrived at Dubai World Central preparing for the upcoming Dubai Airshow. The nearly 15-hour nonstop flight from Seattle’s Boeing Field to Dubai was the first international flight and longest flight to date for the 777X, which continues to undergo a rigorous test programme. Boeing will join the airshow’s flying programme and feature the 777X on static display starting on Sunday. Building on the best of the industry-leading 777 and 787 Dreamliner families, the 777-9 will be the world’s largest and most efficient twin-engine jet, delivering 10% better fuel use, emissions and operating costs than the competition and an exceptional passenger experience.

370 new exhibitors

Kai-Tse Lin, Co-founder and Chief Operations Officer (COO) at Bellwether Industries, said: “For the first time, we are going to showcase not only a new testing prototype in the Middle East but also the company’s concepts, future plans, and test flight footage. Bellwether is having various exciting programmes in development or about to be initiated, we would love to partner and get engaged deeper with the industry.”

ADB Safegate, Amazon Web Services, Bellwether Industries, G42, Gibson Robotics, Huawei, Intelsat, HawkEye 360, Israel Aerospace Industries, Lilium, the defence group Mac Jee (Mac Jee Industria de Defesa), Ministry of Industry and Trade Czech Republic, MTU Aero Engines, Owl Cyber Defense, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, RSA Global, Skyports, Sukhoi Company, Thommen Aircraft Equipment AG, and many more will be showcasing their new technologies, products, services, and solutions, taking part in Dubai Airshow’s static display, and nurturing new business relationships.

Russian Helicopters holding company will demonstrate a modern Mi-28NE combat helicopter abroad for the first time. The export modification of the “Night Hunter” will be presented both at the static exposition and in the flight programme. Modern Russian attack helicopter Ka-52 Alligator will also take part in the Dubai Airshow for the first time.

This year, the export versions of the Mi-28 and Ka-52 will demonstrate to the guests and participants of the airshow complex aerobatics and maneuvers that are used in real air combat. During the airshow, potential customers from the UAE and other countries of the region will also have a unique chance to study in detail the novelties of the Russian helicopter industry at the static display. — sandhya@khaleejtimes.com