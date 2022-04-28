Dtec, SDCEE collaborate to nurture entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs

Through its coworking tech hub for entrepreneurs, Dtec, hosting more than 1,000 startups from 75 countries. — File photo

Published: Thu 28 Apr 2022

Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus (Dtec), Dubai Silicon Oasis’ tech hub and coworking space and the largest of its kind in the Mena region, and SD Centre for Entrepreneurship Excellence (SDCEE), on Thursday launched new immersive programmes to nurture the next generation of entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs in the UAE from Dtec.

Ghanim Al Falasi, senior vice-president of Technology and Entrepreneurship at Dubai Silicon Oasis, and Shailesh Dash, board member and mentor at SDCEE, jointly launched the new programmes that mandate both parties to develop special courses and programmes to instill the entrepreneurial culture among young founders and corporate executives and guide them in facing future economic challenges and uncertainties.

SDCEE, a learning and research organisation created in collaboration between New Learning and Erasmus Centre for Entrepreneurship Rotterdam (ECE), is approved by KHDA and its programmes, covering a wide variety of topics, aim to benefit nascent, start-up and scale-up entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs. It includes new venture creation, growth and internationalisation strategies, entrepreneurial finance, family business, impact investing and social entrepreneurship, and corporate finance.

Transforming innovative ideas into reality

The group involved in delivering the programmes will include faculty and researchers from Erasmus Centre for Entrepreneurship and the wider GCC region, helping entrepreneurs transform their innovative ideas and ambitious projects into reality, thus allowing them to increase their contribution to the nation’s economic growth.

“As one of five urban centres in the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, Dubai Silicon Oasis has been mandated as a science, technology and knowledge hub that drives innovation. Through its coworking tech hub for entrepreneurs, Dtec, hosting more than 1,000 startups from 75 countries, DSO is keen on providing a conducive ecosystem for entrepreneurs and startups in Dubai and the wider UAE. In line with The Entrepreneurial Nation initiative by the Ministry of Economy, the new programs will offer Dtec’s community and wider entrepreneurial ecosystem an edge, enabling them to establish promising and profitable businesses,” Ghanim Al Falasi said.

“Our collaboration with SDCEE is part of our commitment to ensure Dtec’s community has a truly impactful ecosystem to utilize and benefits from a wide array of additional elements, such as access to a network of like-minded individuals, VCs, and mentors. We believe equipping entrepreneurs with the right knowledge is the first step in the journey to housing unicorns in the future, in line with the nation’s drive to become home to 20 unicorns by 2031,” he added.

Nurturing entrepreneurs

Shailesh Dash, board member and mentor, SDCEE, said that the National Entrepreneurship Agenda launched by the Ministry of Economy emphasises the UAE’s commitment to become an Entrepreneurial Nation by 2031.

“We are very excited to collaborate with Dtec where our center will be situated. We believe everyone can become an entrepreneur and our education program will develop their mindset and skillset to become enterprising individuals and get encouraged to create their own business at DTEC,” he said.

“The Erasmus Centrr for Entrepreneurship (ECE) not only provides education in entrepreneurship but through passionate research and knowledge dissemination, helps create many promising start-ups, fast-growing scale-ups and innovative established firms, and that first-rate knowledge and experience will further compliment the current strength of DTEC,” Dash said.

The centre will work closely with Dtec, and its community of entrepreneurs, on other initiatives such as conferences, internships, networking events, mentoring sessions, competitions and entrepreneur days and venture funding support to foster entrepreneurial behaviour in the UAE.

Key takeaways

• The programmes will benefit nascent, start-up and scale-up founders and innovative professionals to face future economic challenges and uncertainties

• The programmes are in line with the Ministry of Economy’s National Entrepreneurship Agenda and the vision of the leadership to transform UAE into an Entrepreneurial Nation by 2031

