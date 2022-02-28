UAE

DP World reveiewing operations in Russia, spokesperson says

The Dubai state-owned company said it would continue to operate in Russia for the time being

The company’s spokesperson added that operations in Ukraine have temporarily been suspended given the present circumstances. — File photo
By Reuters

Published: Mon 28 Feb 2022, 4:31 PM

Global port operator DP World said on Monday that it was reviewing its operations in Russia as the West imposes sanctions designed to squeeze Russia’s economy after its invasion of Ukraine.

The Dubai state-owned company said it would continue to operate in Russia for the time being and declined to comment on what impact the sanctions would have on its business

The company’s spokesperson added that operations in Ukraine have temporarily been suspended given the present circumstances.


