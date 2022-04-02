Digital marketing gains momentum as businesses adopt new strategies, says Dubai-based 199X

199x opens the doors for investors effective 2022, for a minimum of $1million, to scale the agency across the Mena region.

Digital marketing is paving way for rapid innovation posing challenge to traditional approach and businesses are compelled to change the strategy for boosting sales.

“Businesses are still holding on to traditional marketing practices, as its a safe and tested bet for them. However the potential for disruption and exponential growth and impact with digital strategies is something that businesses are starting to realise rapidly. There is still scope for more education and awareness and managing this shift from conventional to new, however the need for it is very strong in markets, which is why our market size to be tapped is massive and nascent,” said 24-year-old Khaled El Masry, managing director and head of operations, Mena, 199X.

“Not every business is suited to a fully digital presence or approach. But businesses are struggling to find the right partners (agencies/service providers) that will be able to understand their short and long-term goals, reflect the vision of the brand, while setting strategies that are disruptive because this is what businesses need today, now more than ever, the competition in all industries is fierce, and everyone is trying to adapt and adopt, to fast-track growth.”

199X, a Dubai-based creative digital marketing agency with operations across the Mena region, comprises a number of 90s-born marketers with a digital dexterity that comes naturally to them. Their innate digital acumen has led to unmatched end-to-end service offerings and a 40 per cent year-over-year growth rate in the number of clients, since 2020.

With offices in Dubai and Cairo, and operations across the Mena, 199X boasts a client portfolio that speaks for itself: Tefal Arabia, Moulinex Arabia, BeKind Snacks ME, Optimum Nutrition, Nivea, Brunch, Rich Bake, Uber, and Reckitt Benckiser, among other leading companies. 199X’s understanding of local sensibilities and its digitalisation-powered proximity to global advancements have enabled it to lead both local and foreign companies to marketing success.

“We are a band of passionate young millennials and Gen Z technophiles with a pull-out-all-the-stops approach to digital marketing. We perceive every client’s objective through the lens of digital consumerism, before devising a comprehensive strategy to market their products/services. With us, clients do not work with just a creative marketing agency but with unconventional-yet-goal-oriented minds. So, ours is not a strategy proposition but a mindset proposition,” he said.

El Masry plans to scale the venture and is looking for investors to help unlock the market faster, “199x is looking for a minimum $1million investor to help scale the agency across the region, to grow relevant teams and offices,” he added. The company also plans to expand across Saudi Arabia and UAE as key target markets, along with ancillary growth in Kuwait and Qatar.

“Many consumer brands have eagerly embraced these developments, by leveraging ‘MarTech’ for audience segmentation, personalised messaging, and omnichannel campaigns. Such market-driven developments and propositions are particularly tailored towards young audiences — which is the playing field of a youth-led, fit-for-purpose company like 199X,” he said. — sandhya@khaleejtimes.com