Dewa highlights sustainability, innovation at exhibition

Utility showcases its most prominent innovative programmes

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer is briefed at the UAE Innovates 2023 exhibition. - Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 22 Feb 2023, 4:02 PM Last updated: Wed 22 Feb 2023, 5:01 PM

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa), highlighted the utility’s efforts to enhance its leadership in the areas of sustainability, innovation and future shaping in all its projects and initiatives to achieve the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100 per cent of Dubai’s total power production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

Al Tayer made his remarks as he inaugurated the exhibition that Dewa is organising at its headquarters in conjunction with the “UAE Innovates 2023”. Dewa is showcasing its most prominent innovative programmes that use the Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies to promote its digital transformation process. Dewa also shed light on its initiatives that encourage employees and customers to participate in achieving sustainable development and protecting natural resources. Al Tayer was accompanied by Marwan Bin Haidar, Executive Vice President - Innovation & the Future at Dewa, Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President - Business Development and Excellence at Dewa, Dr. Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President - Business Support and Human Resources at Dewa, Khawla Al Mehairi, EVP - Strategy & Government Communications at Dewa, and a number of Dewa’s officials.

“The UAE Innovates is an annual occasion to highlight the excellence and accomplishments that we have achieved, thanks to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and our relentless efforts to achieve the vision of His Highness to make innovation a work culture and lifestyle. Year after year, Dewa strengthens its leading position in the world as one of the most innovative utilities, which confirms that we are on the right track to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world and a global model for quality of life and services. Dewa has always been proactive in providing innovative services and programmes that aid Dubai’s progress into leading the future by reshaping the traditional work mechanisms to suit the rapid global changes. Dewa is the first utility globally and the first UAE government entity to enrich its services with ChatGPT technology supported by Microsoft. It is also the first local government organisation to launch its platform on the metaverse,” added Al Tayer.

Al Tayer tours the exhibition. - Supplied photo

Al Tayer toured Dewa’s exhibition where Dewa showcases its interactive web service for distribution renewable resources generation (DRRG) profiles; power network real-time simulator, which contains different energy source points to study the impact of these energy sources on the network, how to protect it, and how to make maximum use of it; smart recycle bin on smart office, that supports Dewa’s sustainable efforts by encouraging employees to recycling of plastic and aluminium cans; temi robot as a guide that welcomes the visitors of Dewa’s innovation activities and introduces them to Dewa’s projects and innovations; waee platform, which aims to enrich employees about information security, to protect Dewa’s cyberspace, and to create a safe and sustainable work environment, through a set of training courses and awareness sessions that are focused on information security; Dewa digital mapping solution, a 3d mapping solution for the digitisation of assets and environments with LiDAR technology; and PoC for automation of asset tracking that automatically synchronises with the SAP system.

Al Tayer was briefed on E-ATQEN System, which identifies lapses in Infrastructure (information) NOC process. It assesses risks as per Dewa enterprises risk management and takes corrective action, and mitigation plans to prevent future mistakes; The Future Signal Catalogue (FSC) is an online platform that allows employees to identify and post about future signals and trends. It also allows employees to view, discuss and analyse signals, which can be turned into initiatives; future trends platform enables users to access the latest innovations worldwide, and shows examples of innovative practices in different industries and in products, services, technologies and much more.

Dewa also highlights its future shaping online courses via the iLearn platform to encourage employees to grow their skills in the future shaping field; integrated innovation initiative; PoC unified processes, which enables employees to imagine the future of Dewa by presenting their ideas on the work, technologies, innovation platforms, sustainability, and digital government, as well as unify all PoC evaluation and reporting processes, for internal & external challenges; Dewa SMART Library, a gateway to both the internal and external knowledge resources; and Tech Radar Platform which allows employees to explore the number of emerging technologies adopted/not adopted, the status, benefits and the impact of the mentioned technologies on business.