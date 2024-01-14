Danube Properties unveils a 101-level tower in Business Bay

Published: Sun 14 Jan 2024, 9:18 PM

Danube Properties has unveiled Bayz101, a 101-level megatall tower — its tallest development project to date — that will reinforce Dubai’s position as the City of Skyscrapers, which currently hosts three towers with more than 100 levels, including Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower, Marina 101, and Princess Tower.

Bayz101 will be Danube Properties’ 28th real estate project and the announcement of such a large and iconic project comes when the company completes a decade in business. It will be located in Business Bay, close to Burj Khalifa. The project, once completed in 2028, will deliver 1,346 homes.

Bayz101 boasts a built-up area of 2.1 million square feet, offering a diverse range of living spaces, from studios to four-bedroom apartments and retail options. Starting at Dh1.2 million for studio units, the project’s total development value is above Dh3 billion.

Dubai and Chicago jointly hold the record for hosting the highest number of towers with 100 floors, followed by Shanghai and Guangzhou.

Rizwan Sajan, Anis Sajan, Adel Sajan and others at the launch of Bayz. — Supplied photo

“In 2023, Danube Properties had an incredible year. The response from everyone was amazing, and we’re thankful for the trust and support of our customers, investors, and the partner-brokerage community — who constantly push us to do more. As we reflect on this fantastic year, we’re eager to continue building exceptional homes that bring joy to people’s lives.” Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Group.

“Dubai is a hub of innovation and a land of opportunity for those who don’t shy away from hard work. Bayz101 reflects our larger-than-life dream and it also reflects that we convert our dreams into reality. It is a historic moment for us as we announce the biggest and tallest tower in our portfolio,” Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Group, said.

With Bayz101, Danube Properties’ project portfolio stands at 16,234 units spread across 28 projects, with a combined development value exceeding Dh18 billion so far.

Danube Properties’ homes come with a trend-setting 1 percent monthly payment plan following the initial deposits, making home acquisition more affordable and attractive. Danube Properties offers homeowners a 10-year Golden Visa, especially those who qualify as per the investment criteria, subject to government approval.