Dailyhunt enters into a strategic content partnership with Mena Newswire

Bangladesh has sought the funds for its balance of payment and budgetary needs, as well as for efforts to deal with climate change
Dailyhunt, India's #1 local language content discovery platform powered by VerSe Innovation, on Wednesday announced its strategic multi-year content partnership with a media-tech startup Mena Newswire.
VerSe Innovation recently rolled out its offering of Dailyhunt in the Middle East countries including UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, and Kuwait.
The partnership with Mena Newswire enables Dailyhunt to deliver content that informs, enriches, and entertains audiences across formats like text and video.
Leveraging Mena Newswire’s SaaS platform, Dailyhunt has onboarded a total of 181 news publishers onto the app. The content from Mena Newswire will be available in Arabic and English across the GCC and further afield to the Levant.
“Mena Newswire is the region's first home-grown internet content provider and is an ideal partner for us. This strategic association is in line with our vision of catering to the unmet content needs of the Middle East market. This will also enable untapped monetisation opportunities for Mena Newswire in the region,” Umang Bedi, co-founder, VerSe Innovation said.
Mena Newswire co-founder and chairman, Heba Al Mansoori said: "With Dailyhunt's AI-driven model and its advanced machine learning algorithms, all the sites that are onboarded through Mena Newswire gain additional traffic and revenue, which is a massive game-changer in the region. The content licence partnership will facilitate partner websites' organic growth and allow them to leverage their media positions to enhance their content portfolio and develop quality authoritative content.”
