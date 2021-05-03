- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
MothersonSumi INfotech and Designs opens new office in Dubai
Mothersonsumi INfotech and Designs (Mind) a technology and Industrial solutions division of Motherson Group, has announced the official opening of a new office in Dubai.
Mind’s Dubai office will serve as the headquarters for the entire Middle East and Africa (MEA) region and will be an important pillar in its geographic expansion strategy. Mind’s MEA business unit will offer a holistic gamut of IT service offerings, including digital transformation and digital engineering services.
“The opening of our office in Dubai is a significant milestone for us to push the MEA region’s technology and innovation agenda. Regional presence is very important for us to be recognised and to become a preferred technology partner for our customers in the Middle East and Africa. Our priority is to enable digital transformation by empowering our customers with the latest technological advancement. Our priority for the region is to enable enterprises with data first strategy, meeting their goals and objectives of the digital transformations and digital engineering programs,” said Rajesh Thakur, CEO of Mind.
He further added: “Today, Mind is well positioned to deliver technology-led transformations to fuel digital growth across the MEA region. Mind offers a customer-centric and consulting-led approach with an integrated portfolio of industry-leading solutions that encompass the entire enterprise value chain. Our technology-driven products and services are built on two decades of innovation, a strong culture of invention and co-innovation, and a relentless focus on the value chain.”
business@khaleejtimes.com
-
Business
Hong Kong ends longest recession in decades
The international financial hub has been battered the last two years... READ MORE
-
Markets
Ethereum breaks past $3,000 to quadruple in value ...
New record peak of $3,144.81 hit in London trade; ETH has quadrupled... READ MORE
-
Business
Saudi king names new economy minister, eldest son ...
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has appointed a new economy minister ... READ MORE
-
Corporate
Adnic reports first quarter 2021 net profit of...
Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (Adnic) has reported its... READ MORE
-
News
Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Sri Lankan expat wins Dh12...
The winner was on a vacation when he received the phone call from... READ MORE
-
Emergencies
Dubai: 34-vehicle accident on Emirates Road
The incident happened towards Sharjah after Al Qudrah bridge. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE airlines cancel some Pakistan flights; travel ...
Residents receive email notifications from airlines. READ MORE
-
Weather
Videos: It's raining ice in UAE for second time...
Heavy rains, hailstorms reported on Monday. READ MORE
News
Dubai: Aramex CEO Bashar Obeid resigns
2 May 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
20 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
14 votes | 28 April 2021
News
UAE cloud seeding: Residents wake up to light, moderate rainfall in Capital