MothersonSumi INfotech and Designs opens new office in Dubai

Mothersonsumi INfotech and Designs (Mind) a technology and Industrial solutions division of Motherson Group, has announced the official opening of a new office in Dubai.

Mind’s Dubai office will serve as the headquarters for the entire Middle East and Africa (MEA) region and will be an important pillar in its geographic expansion strategy. Mind’s MEA business unit will offer a holistic gamut of IT service offerings, including digital transformation and digital engineering services.

“The opening of our office in Dubai is a significant milestone for us to push the MEA region’s technology and innovation agenda. Regional presence is very important for us to be recognised and to become a preferred technology partner for our customers in the Middle East and Africa. Our priority is to enable digital transformation by empowering our customers with the latest technological advancement. Our priority for the region is to enable enterprises with data first strategy, meeting their goals and objectives of the digital transformations and digital engineering programs,” said Rajesh Thakur, CEO of Mind.

He further added: “Today, Mind is well positioned to deliver technology-led transformations to fuel digital growth across the MEA region. Mind offers a customer-centric and consulting-led approach with an integrated portfolio of industry-leading solutions that encompass the entire enterprise value chain. Our technology-driven products and services are built on two decades of innovation, a strong culture of invention and co-innovation, and a relentless focus on the value chain.”

