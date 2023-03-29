Corporate tax in UAE will open new vista for investment and growth

RNG Management Consultancies UAE and Astrazure Legal Services Private Ltd India sign MoU

Officials at the event. - Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 29 Mar 2023, 11:45 AM

RNG Management Consultancies UAE and Astrazure Legal Services Private Ltd India have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to help the companies and businesses in the UAE to make them ready for the upcoming UAE Corporate Tax Law, to be implemented from June 1, 2023.

The companies will work together across several areas including UAE corporate tax law, international taxation, transfer pricing and value added tax (VAT) particularly on tax impact assessments, business structuring, standard operating procedures, IT systems upgrade and Tax compliances. “With the combined capabilities of RNG and Astrazure, customers in UAE will get more cost-effective solution to UAE corporate tax and reduce the risk of non-compliance by having proper implementation before the deadline” said CA Chirag Gupta, Partner, RNG Group.

“Introduction of corporate tax will open new opportunity of growth and investment in UAE”, said CA Atul Gupta - Past President ICAI and Board Member IFAC in a recent workshop on “UAE corporate tax and transfer pricing” in Dubai on Februry 18, organised by RNG Management Consultancies, wherein K Kalimuthu, consul (economic, trade & commerce) - Consulate General of India to Dubai was the chief guest. He stressed that open and transparent regime always welcome the new opportunity and UAE corporate tax getting implemented will be a step forward in that direction. Tally Solutions Pvt. Ltd. was the technology partner and Khaleej Times was the media partner for this event.

This workshop was addressed by other eminent speakers including CA Harikishan Rankawat, Partner of RNG Auditors, CA Atul Gupta - Past President ICAI & Board Member IFAC and Vikas Panchal, General Manager of Tally Solutions on the convergence of various concepts of corporate tax and technology. Topics like basis of taxation, arm’s length pricing, deductions, tax group and tax losses were deliberated where more than 200 delegates participated from Industry and Profession.

On this occasion, TAXO Knowledge Solution was also launched specifically for UAE corporate tax law and transfer pricing. TAXO isa dedicated solution for self-paced learning and specialised knowledge solution, wherein one can learn and deep dive in the corporate tax along with illustration and relevant case laws. Updated interlinked articles with regulations, FAQs, illustrations, diagrams & commentary, cherry pick case laws from global jurisdiction and notification etc. will be available online to users through TAXO e-solution on UAE Corporate Tax under individual articles. TAXO is also facilitating the users to interact with Experts every month so all their queries can be answered. CMA Manoj Kapoor Shared that TAXO is already being used by 1,000+ corporates in India for their different tax learning / compliance needs. You can contact RNG Group on +971-4-2765667 or visit www.RNGauditors.com to know more about their services.