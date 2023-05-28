Communication is key to success in retail, says major player

BFL Group COO speaks exclusively to Khaleej Times

Ayman Beydoun, deputy CEO and chief operating officer of BFL Group. — Supplied photo

by Somshankar Bandyopadhyay Published: Sun 28 May 2023, 9:15 PM

The retail sector has undergone a complete metamorphosis over the last few years with the advent of online shopping. This trend of course was accelerated with the Covid-19 pandemic.

As physical stores reopened again, the concept of ‘omnichannel’ has gained, with retailers aiming to cash in on the best of both worlds.

A key ingredient for any retailer to be successful is its ability to communicate effectively with its audience. Khaleej Times spoke to Ayman Beydoun, deputy CEO and chief operating officer of BFL Group, to explore the crucial communication strategies that can contribute to achieving excellence in the continuously thriving retail sector.

How have you developed communication plans that align with your business goals?

For any organisation, creating a communication strategy that supports your corporate objectives is crucial. At BFL Group, we place great importance on aligning our communication strategy with our business goals. Before implementing any messaging or communication channels, we undertake a thorough analysis of our primary business goals to determine the most effective way to achieve them. This allows us to ensure that our messaging is tailored to meet the specific needs of our target audience, and that we are reaching them in the most effective way possible.

To maintain consistency across all channels, we have developed a comprehensive communication plan that outlines the key messages we wish to convey, and the tone and style of communication that we want to use. This plan is regularly reviewed and updated to ensure that it remains relevant and effective.

In addition to developing a comprehensive communication plan, we also closely monitor our outcomes to ensure that our messaging is resonating with our target audience. By regularly reviewing our communication strategy, we can identify areas for improvement and make the necessary adjustments to ensure that we are accomplishing our objectives.

How do you view the role of social media in modern communication strategies and boosting retail growth?

Social media is vital in contemporary communication methods and fostering retail expansion. We use social media to interact with customers and raise brand recognition. We have a dedicated social media team that produces engaging content and provides prompt attention to customer inquiries. Additionally, we execute targeted advertising campaigns on social media, promote our goods and services there, and monitor our results to ensure that we are receiving a good return on investment.

How can companies adapt to changing customer behaviours?

For businesses in the retail sector, adapting to changing consumer behaviour is essential. We monitor customer behaviour and spot trends using data and analytics. In order to fulfil evolving client needs, we modify our products and services and have increased the range of products we offer for online shopping to satisfy the rising demand for eCommerce. We further keep an eye on customer feedback and tweak our communication strategies to better suit their needs.

Why is it important having a concept for a retail business?

A retail company concept is crucial as it aids in differentiating your brand in a congested market. Our business model is focussed on providing high-quality clothing and homeware products at affordable prices. This idea serves as the foundation around which we developed our brand, and it directs everything we do, from choosing products to developing marketing and communication strategies. Having a distinct concept makes it easier for us to connect with customers and build brand loyalty.

What are your plans for expansion?

The success of a business depends on its ability to expand. As a result, we have expanded our operations across multiple markets in the Middle East and Europe, allowing us to reach more customers and increase our revenue. We carefully evaluate each expansion opportunity to make sure that it aligns with our business goals and fits our brand concept. Our investments in infrastructure and resources supports our expansion efforts, such as enhancing our supply chain and logistics capabilities. Business expansion is a key component of our growth strategy and will be a priority for us going forward.