China will maintain prudent, flexible monetary policy in second half
China's economy has staged a strong rebound from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, but recent data has suggested that gains are fading
China will maintain a prudent, flexible and targeted monetary policy in the second half of the year, its central bank said on Saturday, as it seeks to support growth while keeping the digital economy in check.
China's economy has staged a strong rebound from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, but recent data has suggested that gains are fading.
Factory activity in July grew at the slowest pace in 17 months since February 2020 when the impact of lockdowns to control the coronavirus pandemic was first felt. New export orders contracted for three straight months.
China's months-long regulatory crackdown on a range of private companies has also left tech upstarts and decades-old firms operating in a new, uncertain environment.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC), in a statement on its website on Saturday after a meeting on its priorities for the second half of the year, called for "rectifying" e-commerce and other tech companies and said it would "maintain a high level of pressure" on firms speculating in digital currencies.
China will focus on maintaining stability in its macro policies over the second half, and will not inject massive liquidity through "flood-like" measures, the bank said.
The central bank reiterated that China will keep the yuan exchange rate stable within a reasonable and balanced range. -- Reuters
-
Business
India’s April-June fiscal deficit reaches...
The fiscal deficit -- the difference between revenue and expenditure -... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Market Day Sale on noon Daily
The deals on offer in KSA and the UAE can be shopped via the noon... READ MORE
-
Business
China factory activity slows in July, hit by...
Overall, export and import indices dropped this month, after a major... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Inglot unveils its spring collection
All the products are cruelty-free, paraben-free, dermatologically... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India flight ban: What it means for passengers to ...
The country has air bubble pacts with 24 countries. READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: UAE's Al Noubi reaches next round ...
Al Noubi, who has won the 100-metre and 200-metre races at the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Air India Express flight makes emergency landing...
The plane was forced to land after a crack was detected in the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Bollywood: Court refuses Shilpa Shetty's plea...
The actress had accused several platforms of publishing defamatory... READ MORE
News
Expo 2020 Dubai: These areas will see rents rise