UAE Central Bank's balance totalled Dh555 billion in December 2022

The Abu Dhabi companies, 1MDB and Malaysia’s Minister of Finance (Incorporated) had reached a settlement in respect of proceedings in the London Court of International Arbitration and the London High Court
The Central Bank of the UAE’s (CBUAE) balance sheet reached a record Dh555 billion in December 2022, the highest in its history.
The balance sheet increased every month by 8.1 per cent, reaching Dh554.99 billion at the end of last December compared to Dh513.61 billion in November 2022, the bank said in its latest statistics.
Its balance sheet also increased annually by 6.4 per cent, equivalent to Dh33.4 billion compared to some Dh521.54 billion in December 2021, it added.
According to the bank’s statistics, in December 2022, its balance was distributed between assets, including cash and bank balances worth Dh279.25 billion, investments saved to maturity worth Dh180.44 billion, and deposits worth Dh63.43 billion, loans and advances worth Dh5.55 billion, and other assets worth Dh26.32 billion.
Its balance sheet was also distributed between liabilities and capital, including current accounts and deposit accounts worth Dh236.66 billion, certificates of deposit and cash bills worth Dh164.75 billion, issued bills and coins worth Dh120.01 billion, capital and reserves worth Dh13.35 billion, and other liabilities worth Dh20.22 billion. — Wam
