CBD and Hello Paisa announce partnership to facilitate money transfers

Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) and Hello Paisa, a product of Daytona Capital Management Limited, a UK-based international money transfer company, on Friday announced an alliance that will facilitate real-time cross-border transaction flows between the UAE and the rest of the world.
Dr Bernd van Linder, chief executive officer of CBD, and Moosa Manjra, CEO of Hello Group signed the agrement at a ceremony held at the bank's head office in Dubai.
"With the transaction value in the UAE Digital Remittances segment projected to reach $6.32 billion in 2022, providing our clients with a safe, secure and simple method to transfer money globally is a key priority for CBD. We are delighted to partner with Hello Paisa to enable our customers to leverage a cutting-edge, custom-designed technology platform to seamlessly transfer money in real-time to bank accounts, cash pick-up locations and mobile wallets using the award-winning CBD Mobile App or CBD Online Banking platform," Dr Bernd van Linder, chief executive officer of CBD, said.
Sohail Nizami, executive director – EMEA, Prepaid & Remittances at Hello Paisa, said Hello Paisa is delighted to partner with CBD and support their customers to send money to more than 60 countries, starting with remittances to Pakistan using the CBD Mobile App or Online Banking Platform.
"We both strive to provide customers with a fast, easy, and secure payment experience. We believe this strategic partnership can lead to more innovation in the remittance service and create a hassle-free remittance journey for customers," he said.
Tesla chief says he had a “super bad feeling” about the economy and that Tesla needed to cut about 10 per cent of staff
Public sector net borrowing stood at £20 billion, the second-largest September level on record, as decades-high inflation sees interest on debt repayments balloon
European stocks fell while Wall Street went from red to green after the open as investors weighed fresh company earnings and rising bond yields
The California-based company’s Android mobile operating system is by far the dominant player in India and is run on 95 per cent of all the country’s smartphones, according to research agency Counterpoint
Twitter General Counsel Sean Edgett emailed employees on Thursday saying the company does not plan layoffs, according to a source who viewed the email
Prince Abdulaziz and his Chinese counterpart agreed to continue cooperation efforts to maintain stability in oil markets
The gain was supported by a rise in institutional and individual investors on the exchange, a trading uptick on ADX’s fast-growing ETF market, new listings and the introduction of an index created in partnership with FTSE Russell