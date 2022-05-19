Bedu, Omada ink partnership for launch of Web3, NFT e-commerce system

Supplied photo

The collaboration will leverage Omada’s relationships with more than 450 regional retailers through its e-commerce platform.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 19 May 2022, 6:45 PM Last updated: Thu 19 May 2022, 6:49 PM

Dubai-based Bedu and Omada, the leading performance-based digital marketing and ecommerce advertising group in the Mena, have announced a strategic partnership to jointly develop and deploy an NFT-based ecommerce marketing solution.

The collaboration will leverage Omada’s relationships with more than 450 regional retailers through its e-commerce platform. Together with Bedu’s deep-tech and smart-contract capabilities, the companies will build a unique customer loyalty and exclusive benefits platform tailored to the Web3 ecosystem.

The new platform will enable holders of the UAENFT Members Keypass – to be launched at the end of May – to receive a range of exclusive benefits by connecting their digital wallets to selected retailer websites. The system, developed by Bedu’s expert blockchain development team, will be available as a plug-in for any ecommerce website.

After UAENFT Members Keypass holders connect their digital wallets, the system will autodetect all non-fungible tokens contained in the wallet and identify the ones entitling their owners to benefits. This launch of an NFT-based benefits ecosystem is the latest in a series of steps by Bedu designed to accelerate the progression of the regional Web3 space. It will not only provide a new and engaging method to connect people to brands but will pave the way for ecommerce companies to quickly connect to the Web3 world.

“Live use cases for Web3 and NFT technologies are springing up all around us, so Omada is excited to be taking this journey with our new partner, Bedu,” said Patrick Samaha, CEO and co-founder of Omada. “The applications for retailers and other businesses in the WEB3 space are immense, limited only by the imagination.”

“Our partnership with Omada is the latest step in our journey to spearhead the creation of a new digital economy characterized by strong tokenomics and underpinned by reliable, trusted blockchain technology,” said Misha Hanin, Co-Founder & Executive Board Member, Futurist at Bedu.

“This powerful connection between our advanced Web3 and NFT technology and Omada’s leading-edge ecommerce and digital-marketing platforms is a gamechanger in the current ecommerce landscape and has the potential to impact multiple industries, from membership and loyalty programs to personalised marketing and beyond.”

— business@khaleejtimes.com