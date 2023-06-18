Bajaj Allianz Life establishes presence in Dubai

Leading private insurer opens first representative office in the region

(Left to right) – Dheeraj Sehgal, Chief Distribution Officer & Head - Institutional Business, Tarun Chugh, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance & Anil PM, Head – Legal, Compliance & FPU at the inauguration of the company's office in Dubai.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 18 Jun 2023, 5:17 PM Last updated: Sun 18 Jun 2023, 5:31 PM

Bajaj Allianz Life, a leading private life insurer, has announced the opening of its first representative office in Dubai, UAE. The expansion of its presence in the region is in line with the company’s strategy on expanding its offerings to NRI customers based in Dubai and the GCC region.

Customers with Bajaj Allianz Life’s products, ranging from protection, investments, savings, and retirement, will now find it easier, simpler and faster to resolve their queries and receive any relevant updates. With a sizeable NRI customer base in the GCC region the company, will focus on offering unhindered service with regards the customers policy as well as resolve queries related to fund values and more.

Commenting on the company’s international expansion, . Tarun Chugh, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance said: “The GCC’s sizable NRI community is of pivotal importance to us, and we are glad to have had the opportunity to be present here through our new office. The company is geared to offer customers a seamless experience and ensure their life goals journey remains on track. With our customer first focus we bring here empowered teams, latest technologies and contextual innovations to ensure every engagement our NRI customers have with us is a delight. I’m confident that we will continuously invest in this proposition to ensure we remain the preferred life insurer of our NRI customers based here.”

The opening of the representative office in Dubai marks an important milestone in Bajaj Allianz Life’s growth strategy, a statement said.