UAE: Major airline announces resumption of flights to Dubai from October 2023

Downtown and Palm Jumeirah emerging as top favourites
Virgin Atlantic, a UK-based international airline, has announced that it will resume its service to Dubai this year.
In a post online, the airline confirmed that it will start selling tickets on Dubai routes from June 7, 2023.
It added that the first Dubai flight will take off on October 28, this year.
The carrier had discontinued its service in March 2019 due to economic reasons.
