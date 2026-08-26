Etihad flights to London, Kerala delayed due to operational reasons

Etihad Airways has issued flight advisories for two of its services on August 26, informing passengers of delays due to operational and technical issues.

Flight EY061 from Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport (AUH) to London Heathrow Airport (LHR) on has been delayed due to operational reasons, the airline said on their website.

Subsequently, the return flight EY062 from London Heathrow Airport (LHR) to Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport (AUH) on August 26 will also be delayed, they said.

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The Abu Dhabi based carrier also informed that flight EY363 from Calicut International Airport (CCJ) to Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport (AUH) on August 26 has been delayed due to a technical issue.

Calicut, or Kozhikode, is a city along the Malabar Coast in the state of Kerala in India. This might be of particular significance to Indian expats travelling back home on Onam, one of the biggest festivals celebrated in Kerala.

Passengers booked on these flights have been advised to check if their contact details are up to date by visiting the 'Manage your booking' section online. This will ensure we the airline can update the traveller via SMS or email with the latest flight information.

If a passenger needs to make changes to their bookings or have a question, they can visit 'Contact us — Etihad Airways' for their local phone numbers, live chat and social media accounts.

"The safety and comfort of our guests and crew is our number one priority. We apologize for the inconvenience to your travel plans," the airline said.