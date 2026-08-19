Etihad becomes first airline to accept Jaywan cards for flight bookings

UAE travellers can now use their Jaywan cards to book Etihad Airways flights online, after the national carrier became the first airline to accept the UAE’s domestic payment card for flight bookings.

The payment option is available now on etihad.com and can be used by UAE-based customers to book flights across Etihad’s full global network.

Jaywan, operated by Al Etihad Payments, a subsidiary of the Central Bank of the UAE, was officially launched in July 2026 as the country’s national domestic card scheme.

More benefits for Jaywan Royal cardholders

Etihad said the payment integration is the first step in a broader partnership with Al Etihad Payments.

Etihad Guest members who hold Jaywan Royal cards are set to receive additional benefits, including exclusive discounts on Comfort and Deluxe fares and priority access privileges. The airline said these benefits will be introduced soon.

Mark Potter, Managing Director Etihad Guest at Etihad Airways, said becoming the first airline to accept Jaywan gives UAE customers greater choice when paying for travel.

He said the partnership would also expand to offer additional rewards to Etihad Guest members using Jaywan Royal cards.

‏Banks and licensed financial institutions are continuing to roll out Jaywan cards across the UAE following the scheme’s launch.

Andrea Cianchetti, Chief Products Officer at Al Etihad Payments, said the partnership adds another everyday use for Jaywan by allowing cardholders to pay directly for flights.

The latest move builds on an agreement signed by Etihad and Al Etihad Payments in October 2025.

Customers can select Jaywan as their payment method at checkout on etihad.com, with the option available across Etihad’s route network.

Jaywan use expanding across UAE

Etihad’s move comes as the UAE looks to broaden the use of Jaywan across different sectors, including tourism.

The Emirates Tourism Council said this week it plans to expand the network of tourism establishments accepting Jaywan, alongside developing packages with resident benefit programmes including Esaad, Fazaa and Saada to encourage domestic tourism spending.

The initiative is part of wider efforts to encourage residents to explore more destinations within the UAE and increase spending across hotels, attractions and tourism services.

The push also supports the UAE’s National Tourism Strategy 2031, which aims to increase the tourism sector’s contribution to GDP to Dh450 billion by 2031.

UAE travellers can now use their Jaywan cards to book Etihad Airways flights online, after the national carrier became the first airline to accept the UAE’s domestic payment card for flight bookings.

The payment option is available now on etihad.com and can be used by UAE-based customers to book flights across Etihad’s full global network.

Jaywan, operated by Al Etihad Payments, a subsidiary of the Central Bank of the UAE, was officially launched in July 2026 as the country’s national domestic card scheme.

More benefits for Jaywan Royal cardholders

Etihad said the payment integration is the first step in a broader partnership with Al Etihad Payments.

Etihad Guest members who hold Jaywan Royal cards are set to receive additional benefits, including exclusive discounts on Comfort and Deluxe fares and priority access privileges. The airline said these benefits will be introduced soon.

Mark Potter, Managing Director Etihad Guest at Etihad Airways, said becoming the first airline to accept Jaywan gives UAE customers greater choice when paying for travel.

He said the partnership would also expand to offer additional rewards to Etihad Guest members using Jaywan Royal cards.

‏Banks and licensed financial institutions are continuing to roll out Jaywan cards across the UAE following the scheme’s launch.

Andrea Cianchetti, Chief Products Officer at Al Etihad Payments, said the partnership adds another everyday use for Jaywan by allowing cardholders to pay directly for flights.

The latest move builds on an agreement signed by Etihad and Al Etihad Payments in October 2025.

Customers can select Jaywan as their payment method at checkout on etihad.com, with the option available across Etihad’s route network.

Jaywan use expanding across UAE

Etihad’s move comes as the UAE looks to broaden the use of Jaywan across different sectors, including tourism.

The Emirates Tourism Council said this week it plans to expand the network of tourism establishments accepting Jaywan, alongside developing packages with resident benefit programmes including Esaad, Fazaa and Saada to encourage domestic tourism spending.

The initiative is part of wider efforts to encourage residents to explore more destinations within the UAE and increase spending across hotels, attractions and tourism services.

The push also supports the UAE’s National Tourism Strategy 2031, which aims to increase the tourism sector’s contribution to GDP to Dh450 billion by 2031.