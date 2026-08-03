UAE flights disrupted: Emirates, Etihad extend cancellations amid renewed tensions

While most flights have continued to operate despite renewed regional tensions, services to Bahrain and Kuwait have been cancelled due to operational reasons

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 3 Aug 2026, 4:11 PM
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[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on how US-Iran hostilities have escalated since a 14-point deal was signed on June 12, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.] 

Several UAE carriers continued cancelling flights to some destinations in the region even as fighting between the US and Iran halted. Emirates and Etihad extended their flight cancellations to Bahrain and Kuwait for the third consecutive week, with other destinations also affected due to regional tensions.

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However, other carriers continue to fly to the two Gulf nations, with daily flights going ahead as scheduled. Flydubai flights have daily and semi-daily flights to both Bahrain and Kuwait, while some AirArabia flights continue on schedule.

Bahrain's and Kuwait’s airports have been targeted by Iran after it renewed its attacks following a shaky ceasefire. Other countries in the region have also suffered from regional hostilities, including Saudi Arabia's Abha airport, targeted by Houthi rebels in mid-July. Meanwhile, Iran attacked Jordan’s Aqaba airport around the same time.

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Here are the latest flight updates from UAE airlines:

Etihad

The national carrier has cancelled all flights between Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport (AUH) and Bahrain International Airport (BAH) due to operational reasons.
Likewise, Etihad Airways flights EY653 and EY654 to and from AUH and Kuwait International Airport (KWI) have been cancelled, also due to operational reasons.

Emirates

Dubai to Bahrain: Flights EK835, EK837, and EK839 remain cancelled for the third consecutive week.

Dubai to Kuwait: Flights EK853, EK855, EK857, and EK859 are cancelled until further notice.

Flydubai

Dubai to Bahrain: FlyDubai flight FZ 063 flies daily, while flight FZ059 also flies frequently.

Dubai to Kuwait: Flights FZ 059 and FZ 063 continue flying to Kuwait.

AirArabia

Sharjah to Bahrain: Flight G9107 to Bahrain is cancelled, while flights G9101, G9103, and G9105 are continuing on schedule.

Sharjah to Kuwait: Flights G9068 and G9124 are cancelled on Monday and Tuesday, while flight G9121 is scheduled.

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