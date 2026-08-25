Onam 2026 in Dubai: Where to find the best Sadhyas, from Dh44

There are few better ways to celebrate Onam than sitting down to a Sadhya, the elaborate feast that brings together an assortment of dishes, traditionally served on a banana leaf. And in Dubai, you won’t have to look too far to find one this year.

From pocket-friendly spreads in Karama to fine-dining takes in Downtown Dubai, restaurants across the city are laying out their festive feasts, with some sticking to the traditional vegetarian format and others adding coastal favourites to the mix.

So, whether you’re celebrating on Onam or planning a meal around it, here are some Sadhyas to try in Dubai this year:

The Spicery

If you’re looking to stretch your Onam celebrations beyond the festival itself, The Spicery is serving its traditional Kerala Sadhya for more than two months. The vegetarian feast is served the traditional way on a banana leaf, bringing together a selection of Kerala dishes, accompaniments and desserts.

When: August 15–October 31

Where: Deira

Price: Dh55 per person

Shamiana

Over at Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Shamiana is keeping things traditional with an Onam Sadhya served on a banana leaf. The vegetarian feast brings together a generous selection of dishes celebrating Kerala’s culinary heritage, with the spread designed around the mix of flavours, textures and aromas that define a classic Sadhya.

However, this one is strictly a lunchtime affair, running for six days around Onam — ideal for a leisurely festive meal with family or friends.

When: August 22–27, 12.30pm–3pm

Where: Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Price: Dh175 per person

Jamavar Dubai

Back for a second year, Jamavar Dubai’s Leelamma’s Onam Sadhya is a tribute to Leela Nair, the matriarch of the family behind the restaurant. The elaborate spread features Kerala staples including aviyal, olan, erissery, kootu curry and mor kaalan.

A fully vegetarian Sadhya is also available, while desserts include Parippu Pradhaman, Pal Ada Payasam and Elaichi Banana. Served in a regal banana leaf-style presentation, the experience is available for both lunch and dinner.

When: August 15–September 7, lunch and dinner

Where: Address Residences, Downtown Dubai

Price: Dh215; Dh195 for the vegetarian Sadhya

Malabar Tiffin House

For a more pocket-friendly feast, Karama favourite Malabar Tiffin House is serving an Onam Sadhya featuring more than 25 vegetarian dishes. Expect a generous spread of seasonal vegetable preparations, traditional Kerala favourites and payasam, served across three days around the festival.

Unlike some of the longer-running offerings around town, this one is limited to a four-hour lunchtime window. You can dine in or pick up a Sadhya to enjoy at home, while corporate orders are also available for groups of more than 150.

When: August 26, 29 and 30, noon–4pm

Where: Karama

Price: Dh44 dine-in; Dh49 takeaway

Bombay Brasserie

For a more elaborate sit-down celebration, Bombay Brasserie at Taj Dubai is marking Onam with a specially curated vegetarian Sadhya served across an entire week.

The spread brings together Kerala favourites including inji puli, sharkara upperi, rasam, Palakkadan matta rice and erissery, alongside a selection of other festive dishes. Served on a thali adorned with a banana leaf, the Sadhya is available for both lunch and dinner, making it a good option if an evening Onam feast is more your vibe.

When: August 20–26; lunch, 12.30pm–3pm; dinner, 6pm–11.30pm

Where: Taj Dubai, Business Bay

Price: Dh195 per person