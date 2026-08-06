Etihad resumes flights to Bahrain, Kuwait after weeks of suspension

[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on how the US-Iran war has escalated since a 14-point deal was signed on June 17, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

Etihad Airways will resume flights to Bahrain and Kuwait from Saturday onward after three weeks of suspension due to renewed Iranian attacks.

Flight EY 643 to Bahrain International Airport (BAH) and flight EY653 to Kuwait International Airport (KWI) are scheduled to fly starting Saturday, August 8, according to Etihad’s flight status tracker.

Etihad’s scheduled flight to Bahrain will leave at 3:40pm UAE time, while the flight to Kuwait is planned to depart at 8:25am UAE time, as per the flight tracker.

The Abu Dhabi-based carrier earlier cited "operational reasons" as the reason for cancelling flights to both countries. Other flights have been affected within the past few weeks, including a flight to Saudi Arabia’s Dammam Airport in late July.

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Suspensions to the Kingdom of Bahrain began on July 16 after an Etihad aircraft was forced to turn back to Abu Dhabi. The return flight, from Bahrain to the UAE capital, was also cancelled.

Flights to Kuwait were also cancelled during this time period as both countries faced attacks by neighbouring Iran.

The two Gulf nations bore the brunt of the renewed Iranian attacks in mid-July, causing flights disruptions in the region. Despite the disruption, some UAE carriers, such as flydubai and Sharjah-based AirArabia, continued to provide daily flights.

Emirates, on the other hand, continues to suspend flights to both Bahrain and Kuwait, according to information provided by its flight tracker.