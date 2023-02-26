Dubai travel: Emirates cancels several flights to and from Dusseldorf

Union strike will likely lead to processing delays and flight disruptions, including cancellations at the affected airports

Published: Sun 26 Feb 2023

Dubai-based Emirates airline announced the cancellation of flights to and from Dusseldorf on February 27 as workers carry out a strike over pay.

In a statement, Emirates said due to the general strike announced at the Dusseldorf airport the following flights between Dubai and Dusseldorf have been cancelled on February 27.

EK055: Dubai to Düsseldorf

EK056: Düsseldorf to Dubai

EK057 : Dubai to Düsseldorf

EK058 : Düsseldorf to Dubai

Airport ground staff in Germany represented by the Ver.di labour union plan to strike at Cologne Bonn (CGN) and Dusseldorf (DUS) airports on Feb 27 to demand increased pay. The strike is set to start overnight Feb. 26-27 and finish overnight Feb. 27-28, however exact timings will vary with workers' shift patterns. The union represents ground service staff, public sector officials, and aviation security workers.

The strike will likely lead to processing delays and flight disruptions, including cancellations, at the affected airports. Disruptions could persist after the strike concludes.

Emirates said passengers connecting to Dusseldorf on the impacted flights will not be accepted for travel at the point of origin. The airline expressed regret for the inconvenience caused and said that affected travellers who have booked with travel agents should contact them for alternative travel arrangements.

Passengers who have booked directly with Emirates may contact their local office for rebooking options.

Last week, UAE's flagship carriers announced number of cancellation due to the strike. Trips to and from Frankfurt, Hamburg and Munich on February 17 was cancelled. Etihad Airways also said the strike has affected its flights to and from Frankfurt and Munich.

