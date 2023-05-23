ALD Automotive completes the acquisition of LeasePlan

Combined group emerges as a leading global sustainable mobility player

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 23 May 2023, 11:04 PM

ALD Automotive has successfully completed the acquisition of LeasePlan, one of the world’s leading fleet management and mobility companies, from a consortium led by TDR Capital.

This acquisition represents a step-change which positions the combined group as a leading global sustainable mobility player with total fleet of 3.3 million vehicles managed worldwide. By joining forces, ALD Automotive and LeasePlan will lead the way to net zero and further shape the digital transformation of the industry. The combined entity will leverage on scale and complementary capabilities to strengthen its competitiveness and deliver sustained growth.

To lead strategic development in the UAE, Tim Albertsen, chief executive officer of ALD Automotive and LeasePlan, has confirmed that Ajay Narain, who has been leading LeasePlan Emirates since Sept 2011, will be the country managing director.

Ajay Narain is one of the key talents selected from both ALD Automotive and LeasePlan who is best positioned to successfully deliver the strategic development growth targeted in the coming months and years.