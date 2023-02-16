Aster Pharmacy partners with Dr. Reddy’s

Partnership will market Indian pharma major’s medicines in UAE and GCC

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 16 Feb 2023, 6:30 PM

Aster Pharmacy, the retail arm of Aster DM Healthcare & a leading pharmacy chain in the GCC and Dr. Reddy’s laboratories India Ltd, a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Hyderabad, India, have signed an agreement to make affordable and quality medication easily accessible in the region. Under the agreement, Dr. Reddy’s will manufacture and supply certain medications in the identified therapy areas to Alfa One, the marketing and distribution arm of Aster Pharmacy.

The drugs will be distributed all over UAE and GCC by Alfa One. The agreement was signed at Arab Health, a global healthcare exhibition held in Dubai this year.

Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare, said, “Aster believes in bringing the best medical care to the people we serve through our healthcare services and products. As medicines play a very important role in the delivery of quality healthcare at an affordable cost, we think that a collaboration with reputed pharmaceutical manufacturers will tremendously help in achieving this. The partnership with renowned Pharma major Dr. Reddy’s Lab from India is a step-forward towards making branded generics of international repute available in the GCC region.”

“At Aster, we serve almost 20 million patients each year and providing the best care as per their needs is our purpose. As such, innovation, diversification and ensuring affordable access to the best healthcare solutions are core to our strategy. Aster Pharmacy was incepted more than two decades ago and is constantly expanding its footprint as well as its product portfolio to meet the needs of our customers. With Dr. Reddy’s diverse product offerings and expertise in generics, we believe this partnership is all set to strengthen the healthcare sector in the region,” said Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare.

Deepak Sapra, CEO – API & Services, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories India Ltd said: “We have had a close business relationship with the UAE and GCC. We value this opportunity to serve more patients in the region with our high-quality and trusted products. As a vertically integrated company, Dr. Reddy’s will manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) as well as the formulation in-house at its facilities. The APIs will be manufactured at facilities approved by the regulatory authorities of the U.S., Europe and other highly-regulated markets. By combining our manufacturing strengths with the marketing and distribution strengths of a strong partner such as Aster, we will be able to take strides towards our goal of reaching over 1.5 billion patients by 2030.”

Aster DM Healthcare currently operates 245 pharmacies in GCC. Today, Aster Pharmacy markets 85 brands of local and international repute and has emerged as the brand of choice amongst pharmacies due to its ease of access and customer first approach.