Al Marri holds meetings with trade ministers at 12th WTO Ministerial Conference

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy. — Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 17 Jun 2022, 12:05 AM Last updated: Fri 17 Jun 2022, 12:08 AM

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, led the UAE delegation and held bilateral meetings with the ministers of trade from several Arab, Asian, and African nations at World Trade Organisation’s 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12) in Geneva, Switzerland.

Al Marri held meetings with Dr Majid bin Abdullah Alkassabi, UAE Minister of Commerce in Saudi Arabia; Hosoda Kenichi, Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry; Gan Kim Yong, Singaporean Minister of Trade and Industry; and Mmusi Kgafela, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry of Botswana.

During the meetings, the minister reaffirmed the UAE’s desire to strengthen its ties with global partners and further develop and diversify the economic and trade relations with various promising regional and international markets.

The UAE is adopting a new economic model that is more flexible, diverse, and connected to the global markets. This model is based on open and flexible trade policies that serve the country’s future-oriented vision, consolidate its position as a leading hub for goods and services trade, and promote investments in the strategic and futuristic sectors in the region and around the world.

Al Marri reviewed emerging partnership opportunities in the sectors that the UAE is focusing on, which include digital economy, green development, and food security including agricultural technology, food industry, transportation, logistics, and supply chains. He also elaborated on the sectors that play important roles in building the future, such as fintech, renewable energy, applications of the fourth industrial revolution, and others that drive the development of the UAE economy of the future and form the basis of its partnerships with various countries from around the world.

Saudi Arabia

During Al Marri’s meeting with Dr Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasabi, Minister of Commerce, Saudi Arabia, both sides emphasised the profound UAE– Saudi relations that are reflected in shared visions and goals and the harmony between their people. Both countries, additionally, boast fundamental economic, commercial, and investment capabilities, along with a geographical location that is strategically located near various promising markets.

The meeting further highlighted the significance of continuous efforts in promoting trade cooperation and diversification between the two countries in line with mutual visions and interests, as well as coordination with regards to the issues addressed by the WTO meeting. Dr Al Qasabi further confirmed KSA’s support to the UAE’s hosting of the next WTO Ministerial Conference. The non-oil trade between the two countries exceeded $33 billion in 2021 with a 19 per cent growth compared to that of 2020.

Japan

The meeting with Koichi Hagiuda, Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI), explored bilateral collaboration and development opportunities in priority sectors which include renewable energy, advanced technology, digital economy and advanced industries.

Al Marri further highlighted the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements that the country has signed, as well as economic and investment opportunities offered to investors by the UAE market. The Japanese side emphasised that the UAE is a favoured destination to Japanese companies operating in the Middle East. The trade between the two countries is witnessing continuous growth and totaled $13 billion in 2021, with a 22 per cent year on year growth.

Singapore

Al Marri’s meeting with Gan Kim Yong, Singapore Minister for Trade and Industry, explored development opportunities for promoting economic and trade relations. The meeting further addressed the means of promoting partnerships in priority sectors related to digital economy, sustainability, and green economy, through which countries have made great achievements, holding the necessary requirements to promote their development.

Both ministers confirmed the significance of strengthening the relations between the two business communities by acquainting them with the incentives, facilities, and opportunities in each other’s markets. The two sides agreed to continue holding the joint economic committee meetings as well as those of the UAE-Japan business council. The UAE-Japan bilateral non-oil trade exceeded $4 billion in 2021, with a 23 per cent growth compared to the previous year.

Botswana

The UAE Minister of Economy and Mmusi Kgafela, Minister of Investment, Trade, and Industry of Botswana, discussed new opportunities for advancing existing trade and economic partnerships between the two countries. Al Marri further confirmed the UAE’s commitment to promoting its partnership within the African markets. He then highlighted the developmental initiatives adopted by the country for the next 50 years, as well as the comprehensive economic partnership agreements, and trade and economic policies that are set to enhance the openness of UAE market and attract investments and talents.

The two sides also delved deep into the available opportunities to diversify economic and trade collaboration in fields of shared interest, such as agriculture, food industry, and food security. The meeting further addressed the significance of collaboration in the field of transportation, specifically civil aviation. — business@khaleejtimes.com