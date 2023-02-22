Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new direct flights to two cities in Iraq

New direct flights will connect Abu Dhabi to Baghdad and Erbil twice a week

Air Arabia currently serves a total of 31 destinations directly from Abu Dhabi International Airport. - KT file

By WAM Published: Wed 22 Feb 2023, 2:12 PM

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi announced the launch of its two new routes from Abu Dhabi to Baghdad and Erbil in Iraq.

The new direct flights will connect Abu Dhabi International Airport to both Baghdad International Airport and Erbil International Airport with a frequency of two flights per week starting from June 22.

Adel Al Ali, group chief executive officer of Air Arabia, said, "We are pleased to launch Air Arabia Abu Dhabi's first flights to Baghdad and Erbil in Iraq to expand our growing route network from UAE's capital. These new routes underpin our commitment towards both leisure and business travellers while providing them with more travel experiences and value-added offerings across its network."

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi started its operations in July 2020. Since then, the carrier has continued to expand its global network and currently serves a total of 31 destinations directly from Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Air Arabia operates a total fleet of 68 Airbus A320 and A321 neo-LR aircraft. The planes are also equipped with'SkyTime', a free in-flight streaming service allowing passengers to stream a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices.