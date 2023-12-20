Adnoc signs first long-term LNG heads of agreement from Ruwais low-carbon LNG project

the signing of a 15-year heads of agreement with ENN LNG (Singapore) Pte. Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ENN Natural Gas Co. Ltd, for the delivery of at least 1 million metric tons per annum (mmtpa) of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The LNG will primarily be sourced from Adnoc’s low-carbon Ruwais LNG project, currently under development in Al Ruwais Industrial City, Abu Dhabi. The deliveries are expected to start in 2028, upon commencement of the facility’s commercial operations.

Rashid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Adnoc senior vice president, marketing, said: “This landmark LNG agreement from our ongoing Ruwais LNG project enhances Adnoc’s position as a reliable and responsible global energy provider and creates new opportunities for value-creation across our gas value chain as natural gas demand continues to increase. We are making excellent progress in delivering this strategic project as we grow our portfolio of lower-carbon energy solutions to enable the energy transition and we will continue to support our customers and partners on this journey.”