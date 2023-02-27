Adani rebuffs report of $400m fundraise against Australian assets

These are general provisions of the law, but there are exceptions like some persons are exempt from the UAE Corporate Tax Law
India’s Adani Group on Monday denied a media report that said the conglomerate was in talks with global credit funds to raise up to $400 million in debt against some of its Australian assets, calling it “totally false and untrue.”
The Indian ports-to-power group operates the Carmichael coal mine, the North Queensland Export Terminal (NQXT), as well as a solar farm in Australia.
The NQXT, a major port for Queensland coal exports controlled by the Adani family trust, is being considered to raise funds to repay promoter debt, the Economic Times (ET) reported, citing sources aware of the fund-raising.
A spokesperson for Adani Group denied the report in an email to Reuters on Monday, without giving any other details.
As of Monday, the conglomerate led by billionaire Gautam Adani has seen about $147 billion wiped off its market value after Hindenburg Research accused it on Jan. 24 of improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation.
The group has rejected all allegations of wrongdoing.
Adani Enterprises, the flagship firm of Adani group, closed down 9.3 per cent on Monday and has lost around 65 per cent since the Hindenburg report.
Australia’s corporate regulator earlier this month said it will review the report that has flagged a wide range of concerns about the group led by billionaire Gautam Adani.
The Indian conglomerate is in discussions with several large high-yield global credit funds and has so far received two indicative term sheets from potential lenders which include hedge fund Farallon Capital Management, ET reported.
Farallon Capital declined to comment.
Meanwhile, Adani is holding fixed-income roadshows this week in Asia, as the conglomerate tries to shore up investor confidence. — Reuters
These are general provisions of the law, but there are exceptions like some persons are exempt from the UAE Corporate Tax Law
DWTC’s One Central deploys Facilio’s Connected Buildings platform to drive sustainable energy management
Masdar is already helping Jordan to produce 29 per cent of its electricity from renewable sources and will support its goal of increasing that to 50 per cent by the end of the decade, says Sultan Al Jaber
The UAE is one of Algeria's major Arab trading partners in 2021, accounting for nearly 20 per cent of Algeria's trade volume with Arab countries
Dubai real estate will continue strong upward trend this year, further increasing demand for proptech companies in the emirate
Striving towards the era of metaverse, du UAE and Huawei sign MoU on 5.5G strategic cooperation
“When you are told that all repurchases are harmful to shareholders or to the country, or particularly beneficial to CEOs, you are listening to either an economic illiterate or a silver-tongued demagogue"
Nation participates in the G20 finance ministers' meeting in Bengaluru, India