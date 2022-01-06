AD Ports Group launches 'Kizad Communities' for integrated employee accommodation solutions

The project further elevates the UAE's attractiveness for foreign direct investment

Abu Dhabi - Through Kizad Communities, AD Ports Group will offer integrated services to companies from different sectors to accommodate their workers and introduce exclusive options with unique sale propositions across the UAE and GCC region

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 6 Jan 2022, 4:45 PM

AD Ports Group has announced the launch of the Kizad Communities Development and Services Company, a project that aims to champion the staff wellbeing across the full value chain.

Kizad Communities will provide integrated solutions for staff residential communities, including new developments, new services, and property management solutions. The new project will take on the operations of the existing processes and expand on this concept.

Abdullah Al Hameli, head of Industrial Cities and Free Zone Cluster – AD Ports Group, said: "The launch of Kizad Communities comes as part of AD Ports Group’s support towards Abu Dhabi’s economic development and the growth of its ecosystem. The move aligns with the UAE's wise leadership vision for Operation 300bn, the UAE's industrial strategy that aims to grow the industrial sector and enhance its role in stimulating the national economy.

"By providing integrated services utilising the latest technologies at an attractive location and competitive prices, Kizad Communities is set to introduce a new reimagined concept for employee residential communities. In addition, the project further elevates the UAE's attractiveness for foreign direct investment, optimizing trade across Abu Dhabi’s entire value chain, and better connecting the Middle East to the rest of the world," he explained.

Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed, CEO of ZonesCorp, said: "One of the main goals of Kizad Communities is to further smart partnerships while championing staff well-being across the value chain. With a full range of accommodation services for companies and their employees, including advanced technology solutions, Kizad Communities will increase the business environment attractiveness and the returns for the emirate’s industrial and commercial businesses, as well as it will support the growth and expansion of Abu Dhabi’s economy and its reach into new geographies and markets."

Through Kizad Communities, AD Ports Group will offer integrated services to companies from different sectors to accommodate their workers and introduce exclusive options with unique sale propositions across the UAE and GCC region. Furthermore, the group is collaborating with key partners to introduce smart applications and sustainable solutions to diversify offerings, develop high-end housing options for workers, as well as to enhance the overall operations of the employee housing facilities.

— Wam