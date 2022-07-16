UAE-UK flights: Emirates agrees to cap tickets to Heathrow

The airline is looking to assist the airport "in its resource ramp-up"

By Web Desk Published: Sat 16 Jul 2022, 7:06 AM

In a joint statement issued by Emirates Airlines and Heathrow Airport, the carrier has mentioned that it has agreed to cap flight ticket sales until mid-August.

Passengers that have already booked their tickets will continue to travel according to their itinerary.

The statement said: "Emirates agreed the airline was ready and willing to work with the airport to remediate the situation over the next 2 weeks, to keep demand and capacity in balance and provide passengers with a smooth and reliable journey through Heathrow this summer."

It also said that the airline was looking "to assist Heathrow in its resource ramp-up". Emirates also said that it is working to adjust capacity.

Earlier, Emirates had rejected an order from London Heathrow for airlines to reduce passenger numbers to ease summer travel chaos sparked by staff shortages.

The airport had decided to cap the total number of departing passengers at 100,000 per day for two months through to September 11 -- and requested that carriers stop selling summer tickets.

"This is entirely unreasonable and unacceptable, and we reject these demands," Emirates said in a statement.

The cap compares with the planned peak-season daily average of 104,000 passengers.

(With inputs from AFP)

