Turkish Airlines highlights sustainability initiatives at ATM 2022

The airline has also announced increased flight frequency from GCC countries to over 328 destinations worldwide

Sustainable aviation fuel reduces emissions by 87 per cent and comes with high energy that helps reduce harmful particles of SOx and NOx emissions due to clean burn - Supplied

by Rohma Sadaqat Published: Wed 11 May 2022, 6:18 PM

Turkish Airlines is highlighting the use of its new sustainable aviation fuel to reduce emissions and the carbon footprint of its customers at the Arabian Travel Market 2022 (ATM 2022).

Speaking at the event, experts noted that the use of sustainable aviation fuel is being prompted by the awareness of the effects of the aviation sector on climate change. Sustainable aviation fuel reduces emissions by 87 per cent and comes with high energy that helps reduce harmful particles of SOx and NOx emissions due to clean burn. It is produced from sustainable raw materials and devoid of harmful heavy metals.

“With the use of sustainable fuel, our global fleet, spectacular airport lounges, network expansion, and our exceptional hospitality and customer service, we expect another incredible year for Turkish Airlines. During this ATM, we hope to showcase our best travel options in terms of new destinations and world-class amenities," said Mehmed Zingal, general manager for Turkish Airlines in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

Turkish Airlines’ sustainability initiatives will enable the carrier to further expand its route network and achieve a further growth in both passenger and cargo transport. The carrier has initiated over 100 operational optimisation projects since 2008 to lessen its carbon footprint and will continue to implement techniques to decrease greenhouse gas emissions.

The airline recently celebrated its 40-year anniversary of flying to the UAE in synergy with the UAE's Golden Jubilee celebrations. Turkish Airlines’ goal remains to continue expanding globally by increasing both its destination and fleet numbers. The carrier recently increased the frequency of its flights from UAE to its Istanbul hub which connects travellers to 329 destinations worldwide - 279 international and 50 domestic - while maintaining global protocols for a safe and healthy travel experience.

Turkish Airlines finished the first quarter of 2022 at $163 million real operating profit and a $161 million net profit despite the effects of the challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The total revenue of the company during the first quarter of 2022 was $3.1 billion, surpassing the same period of 2019 by 10 per cent.

During the first quarter of 2022, which saw the global carrier reaching 91 per cent of its Q1 2019 passenger capacity, Turkish Airlines carried a total of 12.7 million passengers with 83.6 per cent load factor at domestic flights, and 68.6 per cent load factor at international flights. As of the end of March, the flag carrier’s fleet stands at 372 aircraft, 248 of which are narrow-body, and 104 of them being wide-body, along with 20 cargo aircraft.

