Etihad Aviation Group transferred into ADQ’s portfolio

The Supreme Council for Financial and Economic Affairs transfers ownership of Etihad Aviation Group to the nvestment and holding company

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 19 Oct 2022, 12:07 AM

The Supreme Council for Financial and Economic Affairs transferred full ownership of Etihad Aviation Group (EAG) to ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company.

Etihad Airways is a global leader in air travel, travelling to 63 destinations in 42 countries.

The transfer of EAG complements ADQ’s efforts to transform Abu Dhabi into a global aviation hub anchored in end-to-end airport service excellence. ADQ’s aviation strategy is focused on delivering airlines and passengers a globally competitive value proposition specialising in aircraft engineering, cargo and ground handling services and an unrivalled customer experience through the anticipated opening of Abu Dhabi Airports’ new Midfield Terminal.

Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ADQ, said: “The aviation sector is critical to Abu Dhabi’s economic growth plans and prosperity. With Etihad joining ADQ’s mobility and logistics cluster, we are well positioned to develop a globally competitive and integrated aviation portfolio to enhance Abu Dhabi’s connectivity and overall value proposition.”

Earlier this year, the airline group’s ancillary businesses were transitioned into ADQ to create a new integrated aviation support services company, ushering in a new wave of growth for the sector.

With the addition of EAG, ADQ’s aviation portfolio includes major enterprises which support Abu Dhabi’s vision to create an integrated aviation hub, which include Abu Dhabi Airports, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi and ADQ Aviation & Aerospace Services Company.